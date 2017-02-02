Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, February 02, 2017 | Updated at 2:58 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Beauty and The Beast' Update: Final Trailer Drops A Month Before Release

By Robert Gonzales (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 02, 2017 03:05 AM EST
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala

'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala(Photo : Neilson Barnard / Getty Images )

Another dance will be given to Disney's 'Beauty and The Beast' story with the latest film adaptation of the same name starring Dan Stevens and Emma Watson as the titular characters. The film has been announced many months ago and now, the final trailer has been released to further excite fans. The 1991 animated film really did impressed audience with the musical score and the story of a prince who turned into some hideous creature.

According to Deadline, Disney made another uproar with its latest film in the franchise of live-action adaptation fairy tales with "Beauty and The Beast" final trailer. The trailer immediately went viral on the internet upon its showing on ABC's The Bachelor. Much to the expectations of many, the film is truly following the concepts of what the original film has offered. With this, the studio should expect a stable revenue for the upcoming film.

Meanwhile, Movie Web reported that there will be a special night premiere for the "Beauty and the Beast." The special screening will happen on March 16, one day ahead of global release, wherein fans will be treated to a new Ariana Grande and John Legend's music video based on the movie.

For those unfamiliar, Beauty and the Beast follows the story of Belle, played by Emma Watson, as she was taken prison of a creature in the latter's castle. The story goes on to show how the beastly creature is once a prince and it is with the help of Belle in order for him to return to his original form. The fairytale had a 1991 animated film which was definitely a hit.

The upcoming film will star Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, and Ewan McGregor. The film will hit theaters internationally on March 17, 2017.

What are your thoughts about the "Beauty and the Beast" movie? Share it with us in the comments section below.

 

 

SEE ALSO

'Resident Evil' Update: Franchise Is Up To A Great Start With Latest Installment

'Batman' Update: Joe Manganiello Teases Fans With Photo Of Deathstroke

'Colossal' Update: Anne Hathaway Controls A Monster In New Film

'Black Panther' Update: Photos Of The Set Released Showing Chadwick Boseman In Costume

'House of Cards' Season 5 Update: Netflix Drops Teaser Trailer

TagsBeauty and the Beast, emma watson, Dan Stevens, Disney

Â© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Mandela effect: We have a new 'Oldest human ancestor'

Oldest Human Ancestor Was Over 500 Million Years Old, Found From The Bottom of the Sea

Human's oldest ancestor found was older than the age of the Jurassic period. Scientists from China, Germany and United Kingdom found 540 million years old fossil that was used to be the ancestor of modern vertebrates, including humans.
The 63rd Annual Miss Universe Pageant - Winner Press Conference

Donald Trump And The Miss Universe Organization: Business Tycoon-Turned-President Was Both Owner And Seller
BURIED TREASURE: ANCIENT GRAVE FOUND BRIMMING WITH JEWELS

Buried Treasure: Iron Age Tomb Reveals an Elite Woman's Grave For Nearly 2,600 Years
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

â€˜Game of Thronesâ€™ Season 7 News: Maisie Williams Detests Episode Leaks of HBO Show
Social worker Nuria Casulleres shows a portrait of Prince Charles, Prince of Wales to an elderly woman during a memory activity at the Cuidem La Memoria elderly home.

Deep Brain Stimulation To Treat Alzheimer's Disease, Same Method Which Successfully Treats Parkinson's
Ophelia (R), a chihuahua, gets a close look at a cat before the pair took part in the Blessing of the Animals ceremony at the Washington National Cathedral October 4, 2006 in Washington, DC

Cats And Dogs Have Equal Intellegence, New Research Finds
39th International Emmy Awards - Arrivals

â€˜One Pieceâ€™ Manga Updates: No Chapter 853 This Week, Spin-off About Ace to Be Released

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from itâ€™s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

â€˜The Big Bang Theoryâ€™ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howardâ€™s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Donâ€™t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃƒÂ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics