'Beauty and The Beast' Update: Final Trailer Drops A Month Before Release

Another dance will be given to Disney's 'Beauty and The Beast' story with the latest film adaptation of the same name starring Dan Stevens and Emma Watson as the titular characters. The film has been announced many months ago and now, the final trailer has been released to further excite fans. The 1991 animated film really did impressed audience with the musical score and the story of a prince who turned into some hideous creature.

According to Deadline, Disney made another uproar with its latest film in the franchise of live-action adaptation fairy tales with "Beauty and The Beast" final trailer. The trailer immediately went viral on the internet upon its showing on ABC's The Bachelor. Much to the expectations of many, the film is truly following the concepts of what the original film has offered. With this, the studio should expect a stable revenue for the upcoming film.

Meanwhile, Movie Web reported that there will be a special night premiere for the "Beauty and the Beast." The special screening will happen on March 16, one day ahead of global release, wherein fans will be treated to a new Ariana Grande and John Legend's music video based on the movie.

For those unfamiliar, Beauty and the Beast follows the story of Belle, played by Emma Watson, as she was taken prison of a creature in the latter's castle. The story goes on to show how the beastly creature is once a prince and it is with the help of Belle in order for him to return to his original form. The fairytale had a 1991 animated film which was definitely a hit.

The upcoming film will star Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, and Ewan McGregor. The film will hit theaters internationally on March 17, 2017.

What are your thoughts about the "Beauty and the Beast" movie? Share it with us in the comments section below.