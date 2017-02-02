â€˜John Wick 2â€™ Update: Keanu Reeves Get A Mini Reunion With The Matrix Cast; TV Series To Follow

Fans are in awe after seeing the original John Wick movie that was released in 2014. The neo-noir film did captured lots of attention and interest after the action scenes were released and immediately asked for a sequel. Now, the film might be headed for a franchise but Keanu Reeves, playing John Wick, is on for a mini reunion with his former cast members in 2001's The Matrix trilogy. Further, a TV series is rumored to be on the talks.

According to Independent, all eyes are amazed on the reunion of the original The Matrix cast, Keanu Reeves, Lawrence Fishburne, and Carrie-Ann Moss. The three were spotted in the premiere night of the John Wick 2 in Los Angeles. The trio were known for their significant roles in The Wachowski brothers' The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolution. Reeves played as Neo, while Fishburne served as Morpheus and Moss as Trinity.

Meanwhile, Slash Film reported that Lionsgate might be interested in a John Wick TV series prequel. John Wick franchise has a lot of potential for many viewers as its original film made a stomp on the ground when it hit theaters. The idea might have came from Derek Kolstad as he said that after battling on what to do on Chapter 2 for John Wick, they came across the possibility of a prequel which would show how Wick fight for his freedom. He added that Lionsgate did approached them and that a John Wick TV series could be good to tell people how the character really evolved that just squashing every idea they come up into a 2 hour movie.

The idea sure do sound great but still, with the bloodbath that John Wick cause in every action scene, it may be hard to market on television.

