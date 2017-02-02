“The Flash” Season 3: Major Villain Officially Returns; New Character to be Introduced

A major villain and a new character will finally be introduced in "The Flash" Season 3. Plus the official plot description and the promo clip for episode 12 "Untouchable" are provided here.

According to Yahoo News, "The Flash" Season 3 executive producer Aaron Helbing tells that the upcoming appearance of Gorilla Grodd in episode 13 and 14 will be an unbelievable sequence. Helbing's fellow producer Andrew Kreisberg revealed that one of the episodes will take place in Earth 2 (Gorilla City) and one of them will go to the Earth 1.

In the scene at Earth 2, the producer Helbing promises that it will be an epic episode that involves the entire gorilla army and wreaking havoc in Central City. They also revealed that the Two Big Bads: Dr. Alchemy and Savitar the speedster, will be a primarily in the storyline or not.

In addition to that, Solovar will be introduced in "The Flash" Season 3 episode 2. Solovar is a long time ally of "The Flash" in the comics. that the leader of Gorilla City and an enemy to Gorilla Grodd, that wants to overthrow him and be the new leader of the city, that means the whole team will go to the Gorilla City, Collide reports.

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 12, Spoilers Guide notes, "Barry (Grant Gustin) and the team at S.T.A.R. Labs work together to bring down Clive Yorkin (guest star Matthew Kevin Anderson), a meta-human criminal who is methodically killing people by decomposing them at an accelerated rate.

Joe (Jesse L. Martin) becomes his next target but it's Iris (Candice Patton) who is caught in the crossfire. The Flash mentors Kid Flash (Keiynan Lonsdale) and begins to elevate the newer speedster's training to another level."

"The Flash" Season 3 episode 12 is titled as "Untouchable". The next episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at 8:00 p.m. EST first and exclusive on The CW.