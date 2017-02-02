Jessa Duggar Reveals How Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Violated Duggar Rules Before They Were Married

Now that the Duggar family is helping out the newly-wed Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo with their apartment, Jessa Duggar can't help but divulge some details about Jinger and Jeremy.

The closest sister of Jinger by age and special connection has realized how Jinger and Jeremy were "too huggy" and touchy even when they were not yet married. Knowing Duggar's family rules before marriage, Jessa Duggar may be implying that Jinger has violated their family's rules, something that is too late for now as they are already married.

But as The Stir reports, Jinger and Jeremy had a long distance relationship before their marriage which may have caused their closeness to each other. With Jeremy living and working in Texas, they love and longing for each other may have reached in excess every time they have had a chance to be together. As Jessa Duggar remembers all of these, will this be a wake-up call to the remaining unmarried members of the Duggar family to be stricter in following their own rules?

However, this family rules may also be the reason why the children are somewhat marrying in a hurry to relieve them from what is holding back their happiness. In the case of Jinger Duggar, while preparing to travel to Texas to be with her husband, she felt both happiness and sadness at the same time.

In a report from Us Weekly, she came to realize how far she will be from her family and friends, but marrying Jeremy Vuolo and being together was her life-long dream.



Despite Jessa Duggar's revelation, she cannot help but feel sad that the day has come for Jinger to move out, as she has not been looking forward to that day. Nevertheless, Jessa Duggar wanted her sister's happiness and would not want to prolong Jinger and Jeremy's longing to be together.