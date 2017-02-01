Logitech Spotlight Remote Gets Classy, Its Elevated Features Solved Boring Problems But There's A Catch

In a corporate world, a presentation is what most people do. Listening and taking part of a boring presentation of a power point with the use of the little controller. But they have might a second thought in using the new improvised Logitech Spotlight remote is being used.

Logitech hasn't been updated their own version of spotlight remote as they have been diversified over the years. They have been manufacturing a wide range of gaming and audio products into the market. Also, the video conferencing equipment mainly for the business users and Spotlight is the latest addition of Logitech to their business portfolio.

They very aim of Logitech is to connect even more to the marketing professionals who needs to give multimedia presentations and slick on a regular basis. Logitech enhances the presentation pointer that has been completely redesigning and an addition of its functionality using an app, PC Mag reported.

Logitech spotlight remote has an elegant design that is made out of machined aluminum and even more simplified interface. The Spotlight has only three buttons, making it easier without even looking at the remote as it is offering a single oversized button for pointer controller, a back navigation, and next.

The Spotlight device is most compatible with the major presentation software that includes Google Slides, Prezi, PowePoint, and Keynote. One of its promising features is, it can highlight any relevant presentation through a digital spotlight by holding down the media button, according to The Verge.

Another component of the spotlight is further highlighting information and zooming in on a picture. The users can also set a timer before handling out their presentation and the remote to vibrate as an indication that time almost up. The volume can be connected to a computer through gesture controls

But the awesome features can only be activated if the user is also using Logitech's companion software. But not? Then Logitech's Spotlight is limited to just forward/backward interactions.

For the specification of this Spotlight, it can connect to a computer via Bluetooth. Spotlight uses USB-C to charge, it also has a quick charge to get 3 hours of use. The Logitech Spotlight, remote presentation are now available in slate colors and gold with the Apple Store which will be getting a silver color, price at $129.99.