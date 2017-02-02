Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

James Cameron Slams â€˜Mythbustersâ€™ Theory About Jackâ€™s Survival On â€˜Titanicâ€™ â€“ â€˜He Has To Die.â€™

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 02, 2017 03:04 AM EST
"Mythbusters" claims that Jack could have lived if he climbed on board the wooden panel that Rose floated on. The team actually did a series of tests to prove that they were right and that the ending of "Titanic" could have been different.

However, James Cameron is not too happy about this at all. The director said that Leonardo DiCaprio's character had to die in the movie and that's just the way it is. A lot of people who watched Titanic argued that Jack could have tried harder, says Just Jared. Jack could have lived and he and Rose could have had a happy ending instead of letting Kate Winslet's character survive on her own.

James Cameron says that the answer to this was really simple. Jack gets off the board and lets Rose stay there; he was willing to float hoping a rescue boat would find him. "You can do all the post-analysis you want," says Cameron.

The "Avatar" director also did a post-analysis of his own saying that if Jack was floating in 28-degree water; he would be starting to get hypothermia. This would have affected his judgment a lot and there was no way he could have thought of another plan. "Mythbusters" argued that if only Jack took off his life vest and take Rose's vest to attach these onto the board they could float together and eventually lived.

But Cameron said that all these actions could take anywhere from 5 to 10 minutes. "By the time you come back up you're already dead," he said. The Vulture also reported on James Cameron's response to the "Mythbusters" episode. The multi-awarded director actually made a guest appearance on the Discovery Channel show to defend Titanic's ending.

He ended his interview saying that the TV series are missing the point; they may have screwed up with the ending but still the scrip says that Jack has to die. "They're fun guys and I loved doing that show with them, but they're full of sh**," he said.

