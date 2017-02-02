Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, February 02, 2017 | Updated at 3:11 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

TMG Says They Tried To Save Johnny Depp From Himself â€“ Actor Spends $2 Million On Lavish Lifestyle

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 02, 2017 03:08 AM EST
People's Choice Awards 2017 - Show

People's Choice Awards 2017 - Show(Photo : Getty Images for People's Choice Awards/Christopher Polk)

The Management Group answered Johnny Depp's fraud lawsuit saying that they did all they can to save the actor from himself. According to a cross-complaint filed by TMG, Depp should blame himself for his current financial crisis since he spends $2 million a month for his lavish lifestyle. The actor's former managers said that he simply could not afford this.

The "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" star claims that TMG has grossly mismanaged his assets and took advantage of his earnings, People reported. His lawyers said that their client has lost millions and was forced to sell some of his assets to pay for the management company's "self-dealing and gross misconduct." Depp is asking more than $25 million from TMG for fraud, breach of contract and professional negligence.

But TMG is revealing a completely different story and even asking the actor to pay unpaid commissions and credit card debt totaling $560,000. The management company is also asking that a court recognize that they have complied with their obligations with Mr. Depp and he is personally responsible for his financial crisis.

TMG's complaint included a list of all that Depp spent over the years. Among these are 14 residences found in South of France, at the Bahamas, Hollywood, Los Angeles and Kentucky which all cost over $75 million.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor has spent $18 million to purchase and renovate a luxury yacht, millions of dollars to purchase 45 luxury cars, $200,000 a month on private planes, tens of millions for expensive art, jewelry and collectible guitars and millions on collectibles and memorabilia from iconic legends like Marlon Brando, Marilyn Monroe and John Dillinger.

Aside from his collections, real estate and luxury vehicles, Depp also spends $300,000 monthly on 40 employees who work full-time, $150,000 monthly for full-time security for him and his family and $10 for supporting friends and relatives.

TMG repeatedly said that they did all they can to remind their client of his lavish spending, said the Evening Standard. Depp's former managers said that they also recommended the actor to get a pre-nup before he married Amber Heard. Their recent divorce cost Depp $7 million in settlement.

The Management Group said that every time they would tell Depp that he was spending a lot more than he was earning, he would curse and rebuke them. He would keep on increasing his spending and extravagant living and would demand that his business managers find ways to pay for all that he has spent.

Johnny Depp also complained that TMG was unable to file his taxes on time costing him a lot of penalties. This was also debunked by TMG saying that they filed every tax return on time. the group also filed a separate non-judicial foreclosure for a $5 million loan to the actor that was made in 2012.

TMG said that he required the loan that time since he was facing financial trouble then. Depp responded and asked the court for a temporary restraining order as well as a permanent injunction to prevent TMZ to foreclose his home.

SEE ALSO

Brad Pitt Moving On! - Removes All Angelina Jolie's Stuff From His 5 Homes; Makes Room For His Kids

Nestor Carbonell Finished Filming on â€˜Bates Motelâ€™ â€“ New Weird Season 5 Posters Out

Robin Thicke In Abuse, Infidelity & Drug Accusations: Paula Patton Has Temporary Custody Of Their Child

Ronda Rousey Breaks Silence! Ready To Rumble Against NODAPL; Delivers Supplies To Standing Rock

â€˜Divergentâ€™ Star Shailene Woodley To Mobilize Huge Protest As Trump OKs Dakota Pipeline Project

Tagsjohnny depp news, johnny depp updates, Johnny Depp sues TMG, TMG sues Johnny Depp

Â© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Mandela effect: We have a new 'Oldest human ancestor'

Oldest Human Ancestor Was Over 500 Million Years Old, Found From The Bottom of the Sea

Human's oldest ancestor found was older than the age of the Jurassic period. Scientists from China, Germany and United Kingdom found 540 million years old fossil that was used to be the ancestor of modern vertebrates, including humans.
The 63rd Annual Miss Universe Pageant - Winner Press Conference

Donald Trump And The Miss Universe Organization: Business Tycoon-Turned-President Was Both Owner And Seller
BURIED TREASURE: ANCIENT GRAVE FOUND BRIMMING WITH JEWELS

Buried Treasure: Iron Age Tomb Reveals an Elite Woman's Grave For Nearly 2,600 Years
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

â€˜Game of Thronesâ€™ Season 7 News: Maisie Williams Detests Episode Leaks of HBO Show
Social worker Nuria Casulleres shows a portrait of Prince Charles, Prince of Wales to an elderly woman during a memory activity at the Cuidem La Memoria elderly home.

Deep Brain Stimulation To Treat Alzheimer's Disease, Same Method Which Successfully Treats Parkinson's
Ophelia (R), a chihuahua, gets a close look at a cat before the pair took part in the Blessing of the Animals ceremony at the Washington National Cathedral October 4, 2006 in Washington, DC

Cats And Dogs Have Equal Intellegence, New Research Finds
39th International Emmy Awards - Arrivals

â€˜One Pieceâ€™ Manga Updates: No Chapter 853 This Week, Spin-off About Ace to Be Released

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from itâ€™s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

â€˜The Big Bang Theoryâ€™ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howardâ€™s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Donâ€™t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃƒÂ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics