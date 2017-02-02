TMG Says They Tried To Save Johnny Depp From Himself â€“ Actor Spends $2 Million On Lavish Lifestyle

The Management Group answered Johnny Depp's fraud lawsuit saying that they did all they can to save the actor from himself. According to a cross-complaint filed by TMG, Depp should blame himself for his current financial crisis since he spends $2 million a month for his lavish lifestyle. The actor's former managers said that he simply could not afford this.

The "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" star claims that TMG has grossly mismanaged his assets and took advantage of his earnings, People reported. His lawyers said that their client has lost millions and was forced to sell some of his assets to pay for the management company's "self-dealing and gross misconduct." Depp is asking more than $25 million from TMG for fraud, breach of contract and professional negligence.

But TMG is revealing a completely different story and even asking the actor to pay unpaid commissions and credit card debt totaling $560,000. The management company is also asking that a court recognize that they have complied with their obligations with Mr. Depp and he is personally responsible for his financial crisis.

TMG's complaint included a list of all that Depp spent over the years. Among these are 14 residences found in South of France, at the Bahamas, Hollywood, Los Angeles and Kentucky which all cost over $75 million.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor has spent $18 million to purchase and renovate a luxury yacht, millions of dollars to purchase 45 luxury cars, $200,000 a month on private planes, tens of millions for expensive art, jewelry and collectible guitars and millions on collectibles and memorabilia from iconic legends like Marlon Brando, Marilyn Monroe and John Dillinger.

Aside from his collections, real estate and luxury vehicles, Depp also spends $300,000 monthly on 40 employees who work full-time, $150,000 monthly for full-time security for him and his family and $10 for supporting friends and relatives.

TMG repeatedly said that they did all they can to remind their client of his lavish spending, said the Evening Standard. Depp's former managers said that they also recommended the actor to get a pre-nup before he married Amber Heard. Their recent divorce cost Depp $7 million in settlement.

The Management Group said that every time they would tell Depp that he was spending a lot more than he was earning, he would curse and rebuke them. He would keep on increasing his spending and extravagant living and would demand that his business managers find ways to pay for all that he has spent.

Johnny Depp also complained that TMG was unable to file his taxes on time costing him a lot of penalties. This was also debunked by TMG saying that they filed every tax return on time. the group also filed a separate non-judicial foreclosure for a $5 million loan to the actor that was made in 2012.

TMG said that he required the loan that time since he was facing financial trouble then. Depp responded and asked the court for a temporary restraining order as well as a permanent injunction to prevent TMZ to foreclose his home.