Thursday, February 02, 2017

Beyonce's Pregnancy Has Sparked Relief And Happiness To Her Fans Worldwide

Hillary Clinton Campaigns In Key Swing States

(Photo : Getty Images/Justin Sullivan)

The month of love and relationships is marked with wonderful news coming from Beyonce as she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins. Her breakthrough Instagram update came Wednesday afternoon as she announced her pregnancy with not only one but blessed with two on her womb.

A clear picture of how happy the celebrity couple is right now, as her five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy will soon have her siblings to play with. In a recent report from CBC, the Grammy award winner has also thanked those who are praying for her safe pregnancy as her post instantly gained two million likes within an hour.

Comments were also directed to the recent unrest of protesters due to the new administration and have expressed their sigh of relief to hear some good news. Beyonce's photo shows off her growing baby bump as she wears a two-piece suit and a veil covering her, the background was filled with flowers, truly a sight to see for the popstar in such a long time.

Everybody is still ecstatic and in a daze, as news broke of her pregnancy, as BT reports how the "Halo" hit maker is as always making waves in music and social media. Some are just as grateful that the 35-year-old singer drops in good news and inspiration at a moment when half of the nation are into its tough times. As more well-wishers flock on her account to express their happiness or just thanking her for saving 2017, it is undeniably a happy moment for Beyonce, Jay Z, and Blue Ivy as their family grows two more.

This new development from Beyonce will be another thing to watch out for as she goes on with work to release a video showcasing her new Ivy Park athletic clothing collection. Gender guessing and baby names will be the next craze as Beyonce's pregnancy will rock the internet for the rest of her nine months journey to motherhood.

