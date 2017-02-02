Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, February 02, 2017 | Updated at 5:07 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Is Angelina Jolie Seeking Comfort In Jared Leto’s Company?

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 02, 2017 03:10 AM EST
Premiere Of DreamWorks Animation And Twentieth Century Fox's 'Kung Fu Panda 3' - Arrivals

Premiere Of DreamWorks Animation And Twentieth Century Fox's 'Kung Fu Panda 3' - Arrivals(Photo : Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Angelina Jolie is getting support from her ex Jared Leto. The two have been spotted in a secret dinner date in Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Sources say that Jared was one of the first to call Angelina after the news broke that she and Brad Pitt were divorcing last year. The "Suicide Squad" star and the "Tomb Raider" actress talked to each other over the phone and kept in touch throughout her divorce battle with Pitt.

Jared Leto gave Angelina Jolie a reason to smile despite her bitter breakup with Brad Pitt, says Aces Showbiz. The source claims that he could be what Angelina needed at the moment because of his carefree and crazy attitude. "Which is so Ange's type," says the source. The two apparently had a lot in common as well. The "Thirty Seconds to Mars" singer also supports charities just like Jolie has campaigned for LGBT rights.

Female First discussed Jared Leto and Angelina Jolie's apparent romance in a forum saying that Brad Pitt has noticed the two's chemistry years ago. The "Allied" actor did not feel comfortable whenever Leto was around especially during social events. Angelina stayed loyal to Brad throughout their marriage but since they have divorced, there could be no stopping her from dating him again.

Jared Leto and Angelina Jolie met in 1999 as they filmed "Girl Interrupted." They had a short romance just before Jolie starred in "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" with Pitt. The mom of six is said to be in no rush to get into another relationship since she is busy getting sole custody of her kids. Brad Pitt on the other hand is asking for joint custody of their children.

The "Maleficent" star is just enjoying all the attention she is getting from Jared while he is not looking for any commitment as well. The once Hollywood power couple is still waiting for court decisions on the custody of their children.

SEE ALSO

Brad Pitt Moving On! - Removes All Angelina Jolie's Stuff From His 5 Homes; Makes Room For His Kids

“I don’t want to smell like her!” – Wendy Williams Slams Angelina Jolie For Being The Face Of Guerlain

Moving On! – Angelina Jolie Lands Perfume Gig While Brad Pitt Throws Party & Sends Balloons To Kids

Angelina Jolie Shockingly Skin & Bones In A Recent Shopping Trip While Brad Pitt Gets Standing Ovation

Angelina Jolie To Drag Jennifer Aniston To Court – Says Brad Pitt Doesn’t Want Public To Know The Truth

TagsAngelina Jolie news, Angelina Jolie updates, Angelina Jolie dating Jared Leto, Jared Leto news, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt divorce

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

brad pitt jennifer aniston Ego

NBA News: Durant’s Effort On Defense Paying Off; Steve Kerr, Warriors See More Potential In Him

NBA News: Durant's Effort On Defense Paying Off; Steve Kerr, Warriors See More Potential In Him

Kevin Durant, who is known for his scoring, has noticeably improved on the defensive end of the floor. He has expressed his growing appreciation for defense and even promised that he will improve each and every game.
NBA News: Charles Barkley Laughs Off LeBron James' 'Hater' Remark, Stands By Criticism Of Cavs' Star

NBA News: Charles Barkley Laughs Off LeBron James' 'Hater' Remark, Stands By Criticism Of Cavs' Star
NBA News: Warriors & LeBron James Are Now Sharing Unlikely Alliance Towards hatred For Charles Barkley

NBA News: Warriors & LeBron James Now Share an Unlikely Alliance Over Dislike for Charles Barkley
NBA News: Cavs To Sign Mario Chalmers? Eyes Farmar & Other Available Playmakers

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs To Sign Mario Chalmers? Eyes Farmar & Other Available Playmakers
Super Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid Park

Tom Brady's Emotional Media Day As He Calls His Father A Hero [VIDEO]
Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs reportedly interested in Mavs' Deron Williams
NBA News: Retired Player Stephen Jackson Admitted To Have Smoked Weed During Tenure With Warriors Before Games

NBA News: Retired Player Stephen Jackson Admitted To Have Smoked Weed During Tenure With Warriors Before Games

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics