Is Angelina Jolie Seeking Comfort In Jared Leto’s Company?

Angelina Jolie is getting support from her ex Jared Leto. The two have been spotted in a secret dinner date in Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Sources say that Jared was one of the first to call Angelina after the news broke that she and Brad Pitt were divorcing last year. The "Suicide Squad" star and the "Tomb Raider" actress talked to each other over the phone and kept in touch throughout her divorce battle with Pitt.

Jared Leto gave Angelina Jolie a reason to smile despite her bitter breakup with Brad Pitt, says Aces Showbiz. The source claims that he could be what Angelina needed at the moment because of his carefree and crazy attitude. "Which is so Ange's type," says the source. The two apparently had a lot in common as well. The "Thirty Seconds to Mars" singer also supports charities just like Jolie has campaigned for LGBT rights.

Female First discussed Jared Leto and Angelina Jolie's apparent romance in a forum saying that Brad Pitt has noticed the two's chemistry years ago. The "Allied" actor did not feel comfortable whenever Leto was around especially during social events. Angelina stayed loyal to Brad throughout their marriage but since they have divorced, there could be no stopping her from dating him again.

Jared Leto and Angelina Jolie met in 1999 as they filmed "Girl Interrupted." They had a short romance just before Jolie starred in "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" with Pitt. The mom of six is said to be in no rush to get into another relationship since she is busy getting sole custody of her kids. Brad Pitt on the other hand is asking for joint custody of their children.

The "Maleficent" star is just enjoying all the attention she is getting from Jared while he is not looking for any commitment as well. The once Hollywood power couple is still waiting for court decisions on the custody of their children.