â€˜American Horror Storyâ€™ Season 7 Updates: Sarah Paulson To Return In A Rumored Freak Show-Style Season

Thursday, February 02, 2017 | Updated at 5:06 PM ET

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 02, 2017 01:33 PM EST
Premiere Screening Of FX's 'American Horror Story: Hotel' - Arrivals

Premiere Screening Of FX's 'American Horror Story: Hotel' - Arrivals(Photo : Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

It's still a long way to go before "American Horror Story" Season 7 airs on FX but fans can't help but wonder what's this new season is really all about. Take it to AHS creators to leave fans and viewers hanging on their seats as they reveal little by little about the latest season. Aside from Sarah Paulson making a comeback, season 7 is rumored to be dreadfully horrific with "unmatched suspense and style." Creators are hinting on a freak show-like theme with plenty of reference from past seasons.

John Landgraf, the FX CEO, confirmed last October that "American Horror Story" Season 7 will make viewers face their deepest fears, says Den of Geek. He also thanked everyone that has made AHS a widely popular series on television. The theme of season 6 was not completely revealed until its first episode but AHS creators plan to spill all the juicy information about season 7 comes to Paleyfest in March 2017.

Ryan Murphy, producer of 'American Horror Story' promised that he won't be keeping "American Horror Story" season 7 such a huge secret unlike season 6. He also said that he would be providing a press release before the show airs.

Meanwhile, fans would just have to speculate as to what could happen given a freak show -like plot is at hand for "American Horror Story" season 7. Last week, "American Horror Story: Roanoke" brought Evan Peters character Philippe Mott to the story, reported Cinema Blend. Philippe is the ancestor of Gloria and Danny Mott from AHS season 4 and therefore it could be possible that the Motts could be featured for the 7th season. Murphy also recently said in a conference that some of the characters from Roanoke could live on till the next seasons confirming the Motts presence.

"American Horror Story: Roanoke" chapter 10 last aired November 10 gathering 2.45 million viewers. "American Horror Story" Season 7 is scheduled to air fall of 2017.

