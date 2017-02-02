'PokÃ©mon Sun and Moon' Latest Update: The Third Global Mission Is Now Live

"Pokemon Sun and Moon" is ready to see a new update again. The third Global Mission for the game is underway. This encourages all the trainers to head to the Global Trade station. The challenge which is to be fulfilled this time is for the trainers to trade at least a total of one million Pokemon between themselves. The publisher of the game seems to be much hopeful with this new extension.

According to Siliconera, the third mission comes with a timeframe cap till February 14, 2017, and the players will be allowed to complete the above-mentioned target on or before that date. The players of "Pokemon Sun and Moon" must consult with the receptionist of the Festival Plaza to participate in the mission. As soon as participating any player would get 200 Festival Coins. The grand target is to win the master prize of 2000 Festival Coins for which a player needs to access the online Game Sync feature first and then trade as many Pokémon as possible.

Moreover, if everyone is able to complete to trading the full set of two million Pokemon by the end date of the event then they will qualify to win a Friend Ball. As per a report by Polygon, the first two global missions of "Pokemon Sun and Moon" saw their failure drastically. The first mission's target was to trade 100 million Pokemon between the players which ended in a disaster. The later thread involved with the challenge to trade 1 million Pokemon by a pre-set date which also failed as the players were unable to complete the task by the time.

With this previous statistics, the third Global Mission stands under question. Furthermore, a latest additional prize is offered this time. If a "Pokemon Sun and Moon" player trades 5 times during the mission then he/she will be eligible to take away a Rare Candy. It is to see how all players perform and how this mission comes to its closure