Beyoncé Used IVF Method To Conceive Her Twins, Insider Claims

Fans are delighted to hear that Beyoncé is pregnant with twins. The singer announced the good news via an Instagram post.

According to Radar Online, Beyoncé posted a picture of herself on Instagram cradling her baby bump. The post came with a joint statement from her and husband Jay Z.

"We would like to share our love and happiness," Beyoncé's statement read. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters"

According to Hollywood Life, the singer's close friends were already suspecting something. Apparently, Queen Bey never denied her pregnancy rumors and was also seen wearing rather loose clothes, which is not her usual style.

As per an insider Queen Bey was so desperate to get pregnant that she ultimately turned to IVF treatments to conceive the twins. Beyoncé and hubby Jay Z used the IVF because they wanted to expand the family quickly and now she is 14 weeks pregnant.

Several sources have claimed to Radar Online that Beyoncé and her rapper husband have been struggling in their marriage recently. Finally they have decided that having another baby will bring their marriage on track.

Jay Z was very interested in having more kids and the couple have tried so many times to conceive naturally but failed. Now they are both very happy and ready to welcome their babies home.

The superstar couple is already looking for a new home as the family of three will expand to five. They are eyeing the Petra Ecclestone's $200 million mansion that is located in Hidden Hills, California.

An insider has stated that they want to seal the deal at the property as soon as possible. Beyoncé and Jay Z want to have the home ready before the twins are born. The Hollywood couple does not want the stress of pregnancy and moving out to fall in their lap at the same time. They are already blessed with a daughter, Blue Ivy.