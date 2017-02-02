Samsung Reportedly Launching The First Look Of Galaxy S8 At MWC 2017

Samsung has always been known to flaunt exclusive teaser or first looks of its upcoming range of devices in various tech events. And speaking of such occasions, Mobile World Congress has been one of the best platforms. for the South Korean tech giant to reveal its new gadgets.

Like it's earlier traditions, Samsung has also planned some much-awaited revelations for MWC 2017. According to GSMArena, Samsung has already scheduled a Press conference for the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona on February 26, 2017.

The press invitations of the same indicate that this event will not focus on Galaxy S8 but it will be solely organized for the Galaxy Tab S3. The rumored specs for the upcoming tablet hints of a 9.6" display having AMOLED screen with 2,048 x 1,535 px length. The device would be powered by Snapdragon 820 processor and would be complimented with a 13MP rear camera.

As per a report by The Korean Herald, alongside this, Samsung is also likely to preserve its tradition of breaking out the debut view of its next device lineup, preferably with the first look of Galaxy S8 handset. Some insiders have claimed that Samsung will be sporting a one-minute long first teaser of its long-awaited smartphone and this clip will be made in design-related perspective.

Experts say that this teaser will be shown at the beginning or at the concluding moments of the event and it will be focused to keep the excitement alive among the tech fans. Samsung also showed the first ever teaser of its Gear S3 smartwatch in yesteryear's UNPACKED event which also took place in Barcelona. Some other sources are even putting up their hopes to see some more exciting elements from the house of Samsung in MWC 2017, all though these claims don't carry any sort of reliability.