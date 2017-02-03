A dangerous mosquito spreads out all over the United Kingdom. The treatment in the UK for "Malaria", is a combination of artemisinin drug called as artemether-lumefantrine. The patient who has "Malaria" will take a medicine for over 3 to 4 days.

According to BBC, the Malaria gives early signs, that is why the medicine was unable to save four patients who visited Africa. A team in London School said it too early to be panic. Malaria mosquitoes are spreading by bites from the other infected mosquitoes.

They warned that it could suddenly get worse and demands an appraisal of a resistant in drug levels in the Africa. It kills children who are 0-5 years old for every 2 minutes, between 2000 people are taking the medicine in the UK each year after they travel outside the country. Most are treated by Artemether-Lumefantrine.

The good news is in the study against "Malaria", including bed nets and Artemisinin treatment, the rates of transmitting "Malaria" in Africa over the last 15 years with all the cases around the world is getting lower including the deaths.

Kasu has learned that "Malaria" mosquitoes are already adept in the kind of drugs they used and it won't knock them out. The Artemisinin medication has slowly developed in Asia. Last 2015, the health officials in Britain came across a "Malaria" cases refused to surrender in Artemether-Lumefantrine. The patients that travel and returns from traveling to three different African countries are already treated with this medicine/drugs, every patient has cured already.

The patients who are residing in Britain with a "Malaria" case is treated with different drugs. None of them left the country after they were treated. When the "Malaria" arises again, the doctors already realize that the Artemisinin medicine was a failure.

Malaria is a life-threatening disease in the blood which is caused by parasites such as mosquitoes.