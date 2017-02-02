Samsung Pay Mini: New Samsung Payment System, Works For All Android-Based Smartphones

Samsung Electronics has recently declared another variant of their mobile system, which will offer payment services for all Android-powered cell phones called Samsung Pay Mini. The service will be launched within the first quarter, and accessible just in South Korea to start. The new application will likewise permit non-Samsung Android cell phones to utilize Samsung Pay Services such as membership, lifestyle, and transportation.

According to Phone Arena, those are interested in the versatile payment system should download an application on their Android phone to utilize it. Samsung Pay permits transactions to be made online through NFC, however, if the retailer does not support NFC, Samsung pay user can still make an offline credit or debit payment by utilizing Magnetic Secure Transmission. This is similar innovation stores use to swipe debit cards.

Advertisement

Samsung Pay Mini will only work just with MST, however, that still permits it to be utilized at most stores in South Korea and the world. As indicated by Android Headlines, Samsung said that it is taking a look at launching the application in different nations, despite nothing has been chosen. Samsung Pay Mini will work with fundamentally any Android-base handset as what stated earlier, as long as its display has at least HD resolution (1280 x 720) and Android 5.0 Lollipop or higher.

Samsung plans to have a pre-launch trial that will start on February 6 in South Korea. The company will utilize Samsung Card with a specific goal to try out their new service, and any individual who owns the card in South Korea will have the capacity to try out the application, as a test version of Samsung Pay Mini will be accessible through the Google Play Store. The giant tech will likewise update Samsung Pay and the new Samsung Pay Mini in South Korea with a feature called Shopping, which associates specifically with a famous local online shopping center that are joined forces with the company.