Microsoft News: Tech Company Reveals Updates To Make PCs More Interesting

Today is the best time to purchase a PC. While some companies like Apple managed to apply firestorm in its MacBook by toning down its performance and stripping out ports, the Windows is also starting to advance its PCs into something attractive for users.

PC market has been in a continued slump for years, but Microsoft has a surprising and impressive plan to kick things up in gear this 2017. First, there's the release of Windows 10 which is considered as Microsoft's most robust and fleshed-out operating system for almost a decade.

According to TechRadar, Microsoft wants to urge manufacturers to focus on performance, cool designs, and pushing Window's unique features. Microsoft Company has already suggested several strategies for OEMs or device makers which were already presented at the WinHEC 2016 conference over in China last December.

One of the company's suggestions to OEMs or the device manufacturers is to focus on 2-in-1s and ultra-slim models. It was also highlighted the use of its Precision Touchpad as well as the OEM innovation when it comes to the elements like borderless displays and excellent hinge designs.

According to MS Power User, Windows 10 brings Braille support to the Narrator who is available as a beta and momentarily supports Braille displays from the 35 manufacturers with 40 languages and multiple braille variants. The Windows 10 Build 15025 also introduces new features like Collections in the Feedback Hub which can compile feedback for similar issues into a single item. Window Insiders can upvote collections and share those collections or comment on them.

With the new updates on PCs that Microsoft has introduced, PC vendors will be encouraged to focus on a more compelling and innovative hardware which will be sold in the market. The company also urges the use of at least two "hero features" which is drawn from Windows 10.