Emma Watson and Miles Teller on Missing ‘La La Land’

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 03, 2017 04:09 AM EST
The romantic musical "La La Land" has enjoyed a strong run in the box office, followed by numerous nominations from award-giving bodies. With a record-high 14 Oscar nominations and sweeping most award shows, it would be hard to imagine the movie not having the wonderful chemistry of Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. Interestingly, the film originally had a different set of leads in mind, namely Miles Teller and Emma Watson.

There were several reasons why both Teller and Watson did not make the final cut. According to Page Six, Teller was originally set to play as the jazz pianist Sebastian for $4 million but wanted $6 million to take the role. Conversely, Teller claimed that he was told by his agent that director Damien Chazelle is not moving on without him, adding that according to the director he was not creatively right for the project.

Watson, on the other hand, missed out on playing as the aspiring actress Mia because she was too demanding. As Cinema Blend reports, while she could not commit to the movie at first, she made numerous demands that were quite difficult to meet. One of the crazy demands that the production worked on achieving includes having the rehearsals done in London, though in the end, she felt that the film just didn't suit her.

It also seems that the offer to play as Belle in the live-action adaptation of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" came at this time, a once-in-a-lifetime chance that would be quite difficult to decline.  Hopefully, her decision to move from a barista to a Disney Princess would pay off, as "Beauty and the Beast" will be hitting the big screen in March 2017. Judging by the trailers, though, it seems to be another home run for Disney, especially with their recent success with their live-action adaptations.  

 

 

