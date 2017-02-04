'Tom Clancy's The Division' Sees Additional PTS With Bug Fixes And New Game Modes

The incredible action saga "Tom Clancy's The Division" has already drawn many players to its hit encounter. The publisher of the game just increased the level of excitement of the title by adding a new update. A new additional Public Test Server (PTS) rolled out last week for the game will allow users to try all the streamlines of the upcoming update. As per sources, this update will also resolve some bugs of the title as well.

According to the patch notes provided by Ubisoft, the update encoded as 1.6 will evolve with some new contents, changes and bug fixes. Although, the authority has mentioned it clearly there that all the changes are not yet finalized and also may not appear fully in the PTS for Update 1.6. As soon as the update was evolved by Ubisoft it saw an ample amount of downloads by the players from various parts.

As per a report by Gamerant, the PTS came with the latest overpowered weapon setup, which opened gates of a superlative advantage for those who are addicted to the supreme war zone of "Tom Clancy's The Division."

Advertisement

Another important fix was witnessed in the portion of the fix to the Hildr and Eir. A superlative expansion was also stressed with the PTS is the Last Stand PvP game mode which is hinted to officially launch with the full-fledged 1.6 Update. This addition can be availed by those who are holding the season pass or have bought the full edition of 'The Division.'

The PTS received mixed expression from players. While some of the gaming geeks were thrilled to play the new game modes and exciting contents, the others were reportedly struggling with the new weapons sets, mostly in the "Tom Clancy's: The Division's" PvP space: the Dark Zone. The developers are expected to fix the difficulties reported the players now. The main update is indicated to reveal soon.