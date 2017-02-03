â€˜Robin Hood: Originsâ€™ Brings Youthful Spin to Classic Tale

The tale of Robin Hood has been told several times on the big screen, with the poorly-received Russell Crowe-led iteration being the latest. Wanting to breathe fresh air into the classic English tale, "Robin Hood: Origins" gives Robin Hood and his Merry Men a contemporary and definitely younger mindset.

Discussing the upcoming movie with Collider, producer Basil Iwanyk points out that the Otto Bathurst-directed film captures the adventure, fun and spirit of the popular folk tale. According to him, the story will show a kid who joins the Crusade, thinking that he's doing something great. After realizing he was had, he returns home to a fractured society, where the rich becomes richer, and the poor becomes poorer. He also credits writer Joby Harold, who was able to draw out the feelings that a 25-year old has and putting them on the story.

He adds that their take on Robin Hood has a "stellar" cast, with Kingsman actor Taron Egerton taking the lead role as the Prince of Thieves, Eve Hewson as his love interest Maid Marian and Jamie Foxx as his right hand man Little John. Ben Mendelsohn also joins the cast as the antagonist Sheriff of Nottingham, fresh from "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story". When asked on how they got him to join the cast, Iwanyk credits Bathurst for having him onboard.

As for the stunts, /Film reports that John Wick inspired most of the stunts performed on the movie. Iwanyk stated that the things Keanu Reaves did with his gun will be seen in Origins, only replaced with a bow and arrow. The imagery, production design and costumes were also inspired by John Wick.

"Robin Hood: Origins" has some big shoes to fill, though the younger mindset and the promised action-packed scenes could help this redeem the Robin Hood name.

Robin Hood: Origins hits the mark on March 2018.