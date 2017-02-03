New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Stills Show A Closer Yondu And Baby Groot

New images were released for the highly-anticipated "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2". With only a few months to the release of Marvel's follow up to Peter Quill's group of renegade misfits, the new photos show the guardians becoming closer to each other.

The images where revealed courtesy of USA Today, along with some details regarding the upcoming sequel. Taking place a couple of months after leaving Xandar in the rebuilt Milano, Quill, played by Chris Pratt, takes responsibility as the leader of the Guardians, who becomes more like a family to him. As the team gets thrown into another crazy adventure, he also meets his father, Ego the living planet, played by Kurt Russel.

As noted by Collider, one of the new photos show Rocket Racoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper) and Yondu (Michael Rooker) walking through some floating men. What makes this interesting is the fact that Baby Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) is resting on Yondu's shoulders, proving that the former Ravager boss is now part of the family. Another shot shows Drax (Dave Bautista) with Mantis (Pom Klementieff), one of the Guardians' newest recruits.

Maturity will also be an interesting theme for the movie, seeing as the Zoe Saldana's Gamora becomes the voice of reason of the team with "dudes who are so stupid half the time". She also helps Rocket in taking care of Groot, which gives Star Lord and Drax the "crazies".

The sequel to the 2014 blockbuster promises to bring bigger sci-fi concepts and new worlds to explore, according to director James Gunn. Noting that the success of the first movie was the risk they took and give the fans what they wanted, Gunn states that they are who they are because they took risks.

Saldana, on her end, adds that she sees the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie as the trigger for another blockbuster, Ryan Reynold's "Deadpool", as well as for "Suicide Squad", stating that it allowed many filmmakers to make superhero movies that not only have heart, but have more entertainment in the process. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" arrives on May 2017.