‘Super Mario Run’ News & Update: Nintendo Adds Gold Goombas in New Event

Nintendo's mobile side-scroller "Super Mario Run" just announced a new event called where players can gather golden Goombas for a limited time. In the new "Gold Goomba" event, players can use their golden loot to decorate their kingdom. Here's what you should know about the event.

Golden Goombas are appearing now in #SuperMarioRun! Defeat as many as possible to get special buildings. Event ends on 2/19 @ 10:59 PM PT. pic.twitter.com/ZNN5LLt1Au — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 2, 2017



"Super Mario Run" Gold Goomba Event for iOS

"Super Mario Run" is currently only available for iOS devices. Android users will have to wait until March to get their hands on the game. Unfortunately, the Gold Goomba event will only run from February 1 - 20 and it is unclear if Android users will be able to experience the event.

To earn gold Goombas, players will need to defeat the golden enemies in World Tour mode. According to GameSpot, the gold Goombas will most likely be in the more difficult stages of the game mode. Defeating one gold Goomba will get the player one stamp.

Additionally, 30 bonus coins will be awarded to the player for every golden Goomba they have defeated in the game. The completed stamp cards can be exchanged for a golden Goomba statue or building that can be used for the Kingdom Builder mode in "Super Mario Run."

Details for New Patch Update for "Super Mario Run"

"Super Mario Run" on iOS received a new update earlier this week. The most notable addition is the Easy Mode for players struggling to play the game. IGN notes that in this new gaming mode, players are given unlimited bubbles, which means they can regenerate after dying in World Tour mode. The time limit has also been removed.

The new "Super Mario Run" update has also made the Toad Rally multiplayer mode easier and losing players won't be able to lose as many Toads as before. Additionally, the new update has also made the iOS game more stable by bringing a fix to current minor issues being experienced in the game.