‘Gotham City Sirens’ May See Jared Leto Comeback as Joker; ‘Suicide Squad 2’ Release Likely to Push Back due to Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Spinoff

Robbie is not only playing the iconic character from "Suicide Squad" in her latest DC film, but will also be co-producing it with filmmaker and director David Ayer.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, as per the comic series, "Gotham City Sirens" will be based on famous Batman villains. If it is anything like the comic books, then the movie should feature Poison Ivy, whose power is to use plant toxins to get whatever she wants, and Catwoman, Batman's ladylove and Harley Quinn, Joker's sexy and psychotic girlfriend. However, the lead characters are yet to be officially confirmed.

Even though Robbie wants her character to have more with Joker, nothing has been confirmed about Leto's comeback in the said DC movie. At the same time, Leto hinted recently that he may be returning as the Joker on big screen when he posted a picture of a clown on his Twitter account. However, it is not known if the actor will return for "Gotham City Sirens" or "Suicide Squad 2."

Having said that, Movie Pilot recently reported that "Suicide Squad 2" has been officially announced. But soon a rumor started doing the rounds that its release will be delayed until 2020 to make way for Robbie and Ayer's forthcoming Harley Quinn spinoff.

Even though the star cast from the first installment from the franchise has expressed their interest in reprising their respective roles, no further details have been revealed about the sequel. The official cast of the film is yet to be disclosed.

Although fans are skeptical about Ayer also directing the next DC movie, "Gotham City Sirens," despite scathing reviews for "Suicide Squad," the director has admitted his mistake and hopes to make amends in his forthcoming project. No update has been announced for the film's release date.