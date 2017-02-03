Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, February 03, 2017 | Updated at 10:55 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Super Bowl 2017: Here's How You Can Stream The Game On Sunday

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 03, 2017 11:03 AM EST
Super Bowl 2017: Here’s how you can stream the game on Sunday

Super Bowl 2017: Here’s how you can stream the game on Sunday(Photo : Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The most awaited Super Bowl 2017 begins this weekend at 6:30 P.M. ET on Sunday. If history is to be an indicator, the 51st annual sports event is most likely going to be the most-watched TV broadcast of the year. But not all people are interested in TV. Some people want to know how to stream the Super Bowl 2017.

Good News! As it could now be easier than ever before to do just that this year. These are your most probable options.

According to AndroidAuthority, your best bet is going to be either the Fox Sports GO website or the Fox Sports GO app. Fox is always streaming Super Bowl live so you won't be needing a TV subscription in order to view highly anticipated Super Bowl 2017. Fox is going to turn off authentication for the game, so all you got to do is navigate to the relevant page and start watching instantly. Fox Sports GO currently supports devices like Apple and Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One and the Amazon Fire.

However, due to recently issued league restrictions, you are unable to view the Super Bowl 2017 via the Fox Sports GO app on your Android phone. Android Tablets are okay and you can even use a Chromecast in combination with a phone if you own one.

AT&T enables its customers with its DirecTV service to live to stream Super Bowl 2017 to their phone in Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Gainesville, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Oakland, Tampa and Washington, D.C. According to Recode, you are only able to stream on your phone with the Wi-Fi connection; data is not allowed. This might potentially disappoint some people who wanted to watch the game while on the go.

Verizon subscribers are lucky as they can watch the game via the NFL Mobile app on their phone with either Wi-Fi or mobile data options. Stay tuned for more news and updates about Super Bowl 2017.

 

 

SEE ALSO

NBA News: Warriors & LeBron James Now Share an Unlikely Alliance Over Dislike for Charles Barkley

NBA News: Durant's Effort On Defense Paying Off; Steve Kerr, Warriors See More Potential In Him

NBA News: Retired Player Stephen Jackson Admitted To Have Smoked Weed During Tenure With Warriors Before Games

NBA News: Durant & Warriors Biggest Reason For LeBron's Frustrations

NBA News: Dallas Mavericks Defeats Los Angeles Lakers, Endures Biggest Loss In Franchise History

TagsNFL, Super Bowl, super bowl 2017

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada Castro's funeral

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

al-tright ban Reddit bans communities

NBA News: Durant’s Effort On Defense Paying Off; Steve Kerr, Warriors See More Potential In Him

NBA News: Durant's Effort On Defense Paying Off; Steve Kerr, Warriors See More Potential In Him

Kevin Durant, who is known for his scoring, has noticeably improved on the defensive end of the floor. He has expressed his growing appreciation for defense and even promised that he will improve each and every game.
NBA News: Charles Barkley Laughs Off LeBron James' 'Hater' Remark, Stands By Criticism Of Cavs' Star

NBA News: Charles Barkley Laughs Off LeBron James' 'Hater' Remark, Stands By Criticism Of Cavs' Star
NBA News: Cavs To Sign Mario Chalmers? Eyes Farmar & Other Available Playmakers

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs To Sign Mario Chalmers? Eyes Farmar & Other Available Playmakers
Super Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid Park

Tom Brady's Emotional Media Day As He Calls His Father A Hero [VIDEO]
Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs reportedly interested in Mavs' Deron Williams
NBA News: Retired Player Stephen Jackson Admitted To Have Smoked Weed During Tenure With Warriors Before Games

NBA News: Retired Player Stephen Jackson Admitted To Have Smoked Weed During Tenure With Warriors Before Games
NBA Rumors: Will The Celtics Make A Move For Bulls' Jimmy Butler?

NBA Trade Rumors: Will The Celtics Make A Move For Bulls' Jimmy Butler?

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics