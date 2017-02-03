Super Bowl 2017: Here’s how you can stream the game on Sunday

The most awaited Super Bowl 2017 begins this weekend at 6:30 P.M. ET on Sunday. If history is to be an indicator, the 51st annual sports event is most likely going to be the most-watched TV broadcast of the year. But not all people are interested in TV. Some people want to know how to stream the Super Bowl 2017.

Good News! As it could now be easier than ever before to do just that this year. These are your most probable options.

According to AndroidAuthority, your best bet is going to be either the Fox Sports GO website or the Fox Sports GO app. Fox is always streaming Super Bowl live so you won't be needing a TV subscription in order to view highly anticipated Super Bowl 2017. Fox is going to turn off authentication for the game, so all you got to do is navigate to the relevant page and start watching instantly. Fox Sports GO currently supports devices like Apple and Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One and the Amazon Fire.

However, due to recently issued league restrictions, you are unable to view the Super Bowl 2017 via the Fox Sports GO app on your Android phone. Android Tablets are okay and you can even use a Chromecast in combination with a phone if you own one.

AT&T enables its customers with its DirecTV service to live to stream Super Bowl 2017 to their phone in Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Gainesville, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Oakland, Tampa and Washington, D.C. According to Recode, you are only able to stream on your phone with the Wi-Fi connection; data is not allowed. This might potentially disappoint some people who wanted to watch the game while on the go.

Verizon subscribers are lucky as they can watch the game via the NFL Mobile app on their phone with either Wi-Fi or mobile data options. Stay tuned for more news and updates about Super Bowl 2017.