'Pokémon Sun and Moon' Update: Upcoming Poke Bank Update Times Out

Recently, the Pokemon Company recently said of coming up with another feature which is called "Pokemon Sun and Moon". The main attraction of the game was the Pokémon bank that it was providing but somehow people can't get access to it.

Pokemon Bank is basically a transfer Pokémon's of previous games into the current adventure of the gamer. So with updates, gamers can use unlock monsters that the gamer has caught earlier. This update is only available with "Pokémon Omega Ruby", "Pokémon Alpha Sapphire", "Pokémon X", and "Pokémon Y".

According to Tech.mic up to 3000 Pokémon's can be stored in the Pokémon bank. Even though the company is willing to offer a trial period but after a certain point of time, people need to pay an annual fee of $4.99 to use.

To use the service, gamers need to log in online and the Pokemon have to get transferred to "Pokemon Sun and Moon". Boot up the game and withdrawing them from the bank is the last step. The Poke transporter is another additional tool that transfers "Pokemon to Sun and Moon" but this feature does not have that facility of sending them back again to X or T or ORAS. So one has to think twice to bring before confirming the transfer.

Digital Times mentioned that a new National Dex will be implemented in Pokemon Bank. This application will help in reading data that are saved from the previous games also collecting from information about the Pokemon that are caught.If Reports are to be believed the new support for Pokemon Bank may come out during new Rating Battle event.

This facility of Pokemon Bank update was said to release in January 2107 but it is still not yet launched. People are expecting it to release soon.

