Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, February 04, 2017 | Updated at 2:51 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Red Dead Redemption 2' To Have Its New Trailer And Pre-order Card On Feb 5

By Soutrik Das (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 04, 2017 12:30 AM EST
The Film Society Of Lincoln Center & Rockstar Games Present: Live From Los Santos: The Music of Grand Theft Auto V - The 51st New York Film Festival

The Film Society Of Lincoln Center & Rockstar Games Present: Live From Los Santos: The Music of Grand Theft Auto V - The 51st New York Film Festival(Photo : Getty images/Neilson Barnard/Staff)

Rockstar Games has already sparked an incredible number of hits with its original "Red Dead Redemption." Now is the time for the sequel to rock all gaming boards.The players who are eagerly waiting to see "Read Dead Redemption 2" at their hands may now have a reason to celebrate as the latest insight suggests that the publisher has already distributed its Pre-order cards to the retailers. It is also thought that an exact estimate of its release date would be soon revealed alongside a new trailer for "Red Dead Redemption 2" which is reportedly launching by this upcoming week.  

According to Express, "Red Dead Redemption 2" Pre-order card will go on sale beginning from this February 5. Moreover, Rockstar Games will reportedly release a new trailer for the Super bowl on the same day. Some potential sources are even claiming that Rockstar will utilize the Super Bowl trailer to announce the official launch date of the game. Others are claiming that this trailer will be unveiled to remark the debut of Pre-order cards of "Red Dead Redemption 2." The full-fledged game is scheduled to unveil by the end of autumn 2017. Although different retailers are surfacing different ideas about the release date.

A potential retailer earlier stated that the game will see the lights of a day on October 2nd, 2017. Another source says that "Red Dead Redemption 2" will be uncovered by the end of October this year. As per a report by TechAdvisor, the first edition of this spectacular action saga saw extreme heights with over 13 Million registered players from all around. Rockstar Games seems to expect the same or even bigger level of the craze for this upcoming sequel version.

"Red Dead Redemption 2" is said to launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC platforms. There are still no words extracted by the publisher about the price index of the same. Although, experts and insiders are saying that the game will be retailed within the range from £45.99 to £59.97.   

 

 

SEE ALSO

Analogue Nt Mini Is A Potential Alternative To NES Classic With More Innovative Features

'Pokémon Sun and Moon' Latest Update: The Third Global Mission Is Now Live

Pokemon GO Now Allows Players To Play Music While Hunting On Android Devices

'Call of Duty 2017' May Offer 'Second To Second Experience' With New Maps And Elements

AMD Ryzen To Come In 8-core And 4-core Models Only

TagsRed Dead Redemption 2, rockstar games, Red Dead Redemption 2 Pre-order cards, Red Dead Redemption 2 Super Bowl Trailer, Red Dead Redemption 2 Official Launch

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Universal Survival Arc Dragon Ball Super episode 77

NBA News: Durant’s Effort On Defense Paying Off; Steve Kerr, Warriors See More Potential In Him

NBA News: Durant's Effort On Defense Paying Off; Steve Kerr, Warriors See More Potential In Him

Kevin Durant, who is known for his scoring, has noticeably improved on the defensive end of the floor. He has expressed his growing appreciation for defense and even promised that he will improve each and every game.
NBA News: Charles Barkley Laughs Off LeBron James' 'Hater' Remark, Stands By Criticism Of Cavs' Star

NBA News: Charles Barkley Laughs Off LeBron James' 'Hater' Remark, Stands By Criticism Of Cavs' Star
NBA News: Cavs To Sign Mario Chalmers? Eyes Farmar & Other Available Playmakers

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs To Sign Mario Chalmers? Eyes Farmar & Other Available Playmakers
Super Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid Park

Tom Brady's Emotional Media Day As He Calls His Father A Hero [VIDEO]
Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs reportedly interested in Mavs' Deron Williams
NBA News: Retired Player Stephen Jackson Admitted To Have Smoked Weed During Tenure With Warriors Before Games

NBA News: Retired Player Stephen Jackson Admitted To Have Smoked Weed During Tenure With Warriors Before Games
NBA Rumors: Will The Celtics Make A Move For Bulls' Jimmy Butler?

NBA Trade Rumors: Will The Celtics Make A Move For Bulls' Jimmy Butler?

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics