'Red Dead Redemption 2' To Have Its New Trailer And Pre-order Card On Feb 5

Rockstar Games has already sparked an incredible number of hits with its original "Red Dead Redemption." Now is the time for the sequel to rock all gaming boards.The players who are eagerly waiting to see "Read Dead Redemption 2" at their hands may now have a reason to celebrate as the latest insight suggests that the publisher has already distributed its Pre-order cards to the retailers. It is also thought that an exact estimate of its release date would be soon revealed alongside a new trailer for "Red Dead Redemption 2" which is reportedly launching by this upcoming week.

According to Express, "Red Dead Redemption 2" Pre-order card will go on sale beginning from this February 5. Moreover, Rockstar Games will reportedly release a new trailer for the Super bowl on the same day. Some potential sources are even claiming that Rockstar will utilize the Super Bowl trailer to announce the official launch date of the game. Others are claiming that this trailer will be unveiled to remark the debut of Pre-order cards of "Red Dead Redemption 2." The full-fledged game is scheduled to unveil by the end of autumn 2017. Although different retailers are surfacing different ideas about the release date.

A potential retailer earlier stated that the game will see the lights of a day on October 2nd, 2017. Another source says that "Red Dead Redemption 2" will be uncovered by the end of October this year. As per a report by TechAdvisor, the first edition of this spectacular action saga saw extreme heights with over 13 Million registered players from all around. Rockstar Games seems to expect the same or even bigger level of the craze for this upcoming sequel version.

"Red Dead Redemption 2" is said to launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC platforms. There are still no words extracted by the publisher about the price index of the same. Although, experts and insiders are saying that the game will be retailed within the range from £45.99 to £59.97.