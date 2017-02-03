T-Mobile Offering A Free Year Subscription For Netflix With Each Samsung Galaxy S7 Variant

Samsung lovers are currently more excited to know more about the upcoming masterpiece Galaxy S8. The smartphone is however still far away from its official launch. Those who can't bear this waiting may now celebrate a new offer which T-Mobile for its predecessor model. The carrier has set a deal of free subscription for Netflix for a whole long year for those who buy Samsung Galaxy S7 from it.

According to BGR, any individual who buys or leases a Samsung Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 edge from the carrier will receive a full free year of Netflix from T-Mobile. The offer is valid with T-Mobile until February 7, 2017. However, the buyers or leasers will be able to validate the offer from Samsung's official website till February 21, 2017. As soon as a user grabs his/her copy of Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 Edge from T-Mobile, he/she will be able to avail the offer by registering on Samsung's promotional website. By completing the process of registration he/she will get the promo code from Samsung.

The user then needs to redeem and activate the promo code to get the ultimate advantage of full one-year subscription of Netflix. However, he/she needs to redeem the code anyhow before February 21 as after that date the code will be invalid. The offer is obviously a jaw-dropping deal for those who loves to enjoy the original titles of Netflix. Although, this offer doesn't allow users to tune into Netflix in Ultra HD mode. As per a report by PhoneArena, the deal contains the standard, $120-worth 2-stream one pack. This means that users can watch shows and movies on up to two devices simultaneously in standard video resolution.

Buyers can avail the Galaxy S7 model for $673.99 and the Galaxy S7 edge handset for $779.99 from T-Mobiles. however, installment payment option is also there. for this users have to initially bear an upfront fee of $49.99 or $59.99. The offer is obviously a limited time offer till the stocks last.