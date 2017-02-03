Dan Harmon Explains 'Rick and Morty' Season 3 Delay; Adult Swim Teases Jerry, Beth 8-Bit

Everyone was expecting “Rick and Morty” Season 3 to premiere last year, but it is already February and everyone, even creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, reeks of frustration. Mr. Poopybutthole’s ultimatum is nearing, but a premiere date for the highly-anticipate cartoon series remain a mystery. Fans are already missing their favorite drunkard scientist and his paranoid grandson.

The current spin of news is that “Rick and Morty” Season 3 might be delayed even further because of creative differences between Harmon and Roiland. Harmon previously opened up about these fights the two were having, which created the notion that the show will not arrive on schedule.

Harmon, however, clarified earlier this week that “Rick and Morty” Season 3 missed the 2016 premiere date for some reason he cannot put his finger into. Screen Crush reported that Harmon and Roiland were taking the time to sort out on the best collaborative vision. Harmon also took it to Twitter to explain to the fans the real situation.

“Season 3 is not late because of “fighting.” In fact, ironically, maybe that’s the caused of the delay. We respect and terrify each other and always want the other to be happy,” Harmon posted on his social media account. He added that he cannot say anything about the schedule of release of “Rick and Morty” Season 3.

This was because the schedule was out of the jurisdiction of the creative team, but of the Adult Swim. Harmon, however, offered that they are currently drawing the rest of the episode of “Rick and Morty” Season 3. Adult Swim, on the other hand, also released an 8-bit vision of Jerry and Beth.

The 37-second footage detailed the time when the couple visited a marriage counselor in a far-off planet in order to save their damaging marriage. As Latin Post earlier reported that an 8-bit episode might be in the works, this virtual vision further heightened this notion. Considering how wild the adventures of “Rick and Morty” are, an experience of an 8-bit episode might be probable.

The video in question can be watched below. This can indicate that "Rick and Morty" Season 3 is coming soon. Stay tuned for more exciting updates.