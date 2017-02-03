Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, February 03, 2017 | Updated at 1:01 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Dan Harmon Explains 'Rick and Morty' Season 3 Delay; Adult Swim Teases Jerry, Beth 8-Bit

By Wenilyn Asuncion (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 03, 2017 12:39 PM EST
2013 Summer TCA Tour - Day 1

2013 Summer TCA Tour - Day 1(Photo : Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Everyone was expecting “Rick and Morty” Season 3 to premiere last year, but it is already February and everyone, even creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, reeks of frustration. Mr. Poopybutthole’s ultimatum is nearing, but a premiere date for the highly-anticipate cartoon series remain a mystery. Fans are already missing their favorite drunkard scientist and his paranoid grandson.

The current spin of news is that “Rick and Morty” Season 3 might be delayed even further because of creative differences between Harmon and Roiland. Harmon previously opened up about these fights the two were having, which created the notion that the show will not arrive on schedule.

Harmon, however, clarified earlier this week that “Rick and Morty” Season 3 missed the 2016 premiere date for some reason he cannot put his finger into. Screen Crush reported that Harmon and Roiland were taking the time to sort out on the best collaborative vision. Harmon also took it to Twitter to explain to the fans the real situation.

“Season 3 is not late because of “fighting.” In fact, ironically, maybe that’s the caused of the delay. We respect and terrify each other and always want the other to be happy,” Harmon posted on his social media account. He added that he cannot say anything about the schedule of release of “Rick and Morty” Season 3.

This was because the schedule was out of the jurisdiction of the creative team, but of the Adult Swim. Harmon, however, offered that they are currently drawing the rest of the episode of “Rick and Morty” Season 3. Adult Swim, on the other hand, also released an 8-bit vision of Jerry and Beth.

The 37-second footage detailed the time when the couple visited a marriage counselor in a far-off planet in order to save their damaging marriage. As Latin Post earlier reported that an 8-bit episode might be in the works, this virtual vision further heightened this notion. Considering how wild the adventures of “Rick and Morty” are, an experience of an 8-bit episode might be probable.

The video in question can be watched below. This can indicate that "Rick and Morty" Season 3 is coming soon. Stay tuned for more exciting updates.

SEE ALSO

â€˜Rick and Mortyâ€™ Season 3 Latest News, Release Date: 8-Bit Intro Hints 8-Bit Episode, Premiere Still A Mystery

â€˜Rick and Mortyâ€™ Season 3 Latest News, Release Date: New Episodes No Schedule Yet, Wonâ€™t Premiere On January 9

'Rick and Morty Season 3' Latest News, Release Date: Show Will Have Surprise Holiday Premiere?

â€˜The Vampire Diariesâ€™ Season 8 News: Nina Dobrev Returns For Season Finale; Elena, Stefan Might Rekindle Romance

'Supergirl' Season 2 Spoilers: Supergirl, Martian Manhunter Teams Up Vs. White Martian Attack; David Harewood Bares 'The Martian Chronicles' Poster

TagsRick And Morty, Rick and Morty Season 3, rick and morty season 3 premiere date, Rick and Morty Season 3 release date, Rick and Morty Season 3 episode, Dan Harmon, Justin Roiland

Â© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

Argentina & U.S Trade Agreements Obama Trade Agreements

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Ryan Gosling emma stone al-tright ban

NBA News: Durantâ€™s Effort On Defense Paying Off; Steve Kerr, Warriors See More Potential In Him

NBA News: Durant's Effort On Defense Paying Off; Steve Kerr, Warriors See More Potential In Him

Kevin Durant, who is known for his scoring, has noticeably improved on the defensive end of the floor. He has expressed his growing appreciation for defense and even promised that he will improve each and every game.
NBA News: Charles Barkley Laughs Off LeBron James' 'Hater' Remark, Stands By Criticism Of Cavs' Star

NBA News: Charles Barkley Laughs Off LeBron James' 'Hater' Remark, Stands By Criticism Of Cavs' Star
NBA News: Cavs To Sign Mario Chalmers? Eyes Farmar & Other Available Playmakers

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs To Sign Mario Chalmers? Eyes Farmar & Other Available Playmakers
Super Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid Park

Tom Brady's Emotional Media Day As He Calls His Father A Hero [VIDEO]
Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs reportedly interested in Mavs' Deron Williams
NBA News: Retired Player Stephen Jackson Admitted To Have Smoked Weed During Tenure With Warriors Before Games

NBA News: Retired Player Stephen Jackson Admitted To Have Smoked Weed During Tenure With Warriors Before Games
NBA Rumors: Will The Celtics Make A Move For Bulls' Jimmy Butler?

NBA Trade Rumors: Will The Celtics Make A Move For Bulls' Jimmy Butler?

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from itâ€™s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

â€˜The Big Bang Theoryâ€™ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howardâ€™s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Donâ€™t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃƒÂ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics