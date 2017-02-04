Nation's Top Scientists, Critics To March On White House In April

Scientists and critics of President Donald Trump will march on the White House on Earth Day in an attempt to convince the current president that climate change exists. The leaders of the country's top science organization said that they were greatly affected by Trump's administration.

According to the Washington Post, they are alarmed of the signs that the administration will soon suppressed government researchers as well as reject any scientific evidences that informs important issues such as vaccine safety and climate change.

The march will be held in the Washington, D.C on the 22nd of April. The grassroots team is inviting different organizers from the cities around the world to lead the demonstrations. Furthermore, there will also be other marches in some places which intend to stand up against the Trump administration.

The demonstration's goal is to oppose to the funding cuts and gagging orders that the new government made to threatened several science organizations like NASA and the Environmental Protection Agency.

According to Independent, the march will be considered as a range of activist efforts which was organized by groups of scientists. Scientific institutions sent a letter with a pledged signed of 14,000 female scientists to Donald Trump containing the dangers of the Muslim ban and rebellions against the administration's efforts to remove or hide climate and several important data.

The demonstration started from an idea around social media. Then, it gained real life after websites, twitter accounts, and public Facebook page which now have 300,000 likes sprang in a few days. The secret Facebook group enticed almost 800,000 members in less than a week with more than 70 twitter handles that promotes the said march across the country.

Following President Donald Trump's acquisition, the scientists begun organizing groups and campaigns to prevent the dismissal of the contributions of scientific research. The dismissal of the said information sparks outrage over the Senate hearings on the controversial cabinet picks as well as the mandates that curtail public communication from the scientific agencies.



