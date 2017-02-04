Microsoft Research Utilizes DNA Made Computer by Solving Cancer Issues within 10 years

Within a decade, Microsoft has pledged to solve the issue regarding the problem of cancer by utilizing a ground-breaking software engineering to crack the code of unhealthy cells. The company is working at treating the disease by monitoring and even possibly reprogrammed them to be healthy again. Microsoft is building a "biological computation" unit that aims to make cells into living computers, and so they can program and reprogrammed to treat any diseases.

The Telegraphy said that Microsoft opened its first wet research center where it will try out the findings of its computer researchers who are making huge maps of the internal workings of cell systems. The researchers are even working on a computer characterized by DNA which could live inside cells and search for a defect in real systems, like cancer.

Right now, many cancer types of research are published that doctors can impossible to read it all. Since computers can read and see a lot more rapidly, the system will have the capacity to do the reading of all research and put them to work on a particular individual's situations.

According to Independent reports, it does bring together the biology, maths, and computing. The field of science and computation may appear like a chalk and cheese. Yet, the complex procedures that occur in cells have some similarity that occurs on a standard desktop computer, Chris Bishop, head of Microsoft Research's Cambridge-based lab, said.

Andrew Phillips, the leader of the group, said that it is a long term, yet it will be technically conceivable in five to 10 years of time to put in a smart molecular system that can identify ailment. The programming principles and tools gather have effectively created software that imitates the healthy behavior of a cell so that it can be compared with the unhealthy cell to know where the problem happened and how it can be settled.