Trump Selected Conservative Judge Gorsuch for Supreme Court

President Donald Trump recently nominated the federal court of appeals Judge Neil Gorsuch for a US Supreme Court lifetime judge. This is for restoring the majority of the US court. This is also for helping shape the rulings on such divisive issues as religious rights, gun control, abortion and death penalty.

It can be recalled that the Republicans refused President Obama's nominee to fill this said position that was opened when Conservative Justice Antonin Scalia died on February 2016. Chuck Schumer, the Senate democrat said that they will not allow a simple majority for approving Gorsuch. The part is planning for a procedural hurdle requiring for 60 out of 100 Senate seats.

While the liberal groups call for fight rejecting Gorsuch, Republican and conservative groups praise him with such remarks as being a home run, impressive and outstanding.

Advertisement

According to Washington Post, Trump commented on Gorsuch's resume for being "as good as it gets." He pointed out that Judge Neil Gorsuch possesses outstanding legal skills, gained bipartisan support, and tremendous support. He even added that this is a lifetime job with longer lasting decisions and can often last permanently.

Gorsuch is now considered as the youngest nominee to the US highest court over a quarter century. He serves as a judge at the 10th US Court of Appeals that is based in Denver. He received an appointment to this post on 2016 from Republican President George W. Bush.

Conservative Judge Neil Gorsuch was selected among the list of around 20 judges. The list was suggested by critics, unified Republicans, and conservative legal activists. As the source said, President Donald Trump chose between the 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia, Thomas Hardiman, and Gorsuch, CNN reported.

Gorsuch's gained the Senate's favor as his current judgeship in 2006 got 100% voice votes. The selection process' screening committee included Vice President Mike Pence, Steve Bannon, chief of staff Reince Priebus, and Don McGhan, the White House counsel.