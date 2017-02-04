Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, February 04, 2017 | Updated at 11:43 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Trump Selected Conservative Judge Gorsuch for Supreme Court

By Mary Rose Malinao (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 04, 2017 11:44 AM EST
Trump's Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch Meets With Senators On Capitol Hill

Trump's Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch Meets With Senators On Capitol Hill(Photo : Mark Wilson)

President Donald Trump recently nominated the federal court of appeals Judge Neil Gorsuch for a US Supreme Court lifetime judge. This is for restoring the majority of the US court. This is also for helping shape the rulings on such divisive issues as religious rights, gun control, abortion and death penalty.

It can be recalled that the Republicans refused President Obama's nominee to fill this said position that was opened when Conservative Justice Antonin Scalia died on February 2016.  Chuck Schumer, the Senate democrat said that they will not allow a simple majority for approving Gorsuch. The part is planning for a procedural hurdle requiring for 60 out of 100 Senate seats.

While the liberal groups call for fight rejecting Gorsuch, Republican and conservative groups praise him with such remarks as being a home run, impressive and outstanding.

According to Washington Post, Trump commented on Gorsuch's resume for being "as good as it gets." He pointed out that Judge Neil Gorsuch possesses outstanding legal skills, gained bipartisan support, and tremendous support. He even added that this is a lifetime job with longer lasting decisions and can often last permanently.

Gorsuch is now considered as the youngest nominee to the US highest court over a quarter century. He serves as a judge at the 10th US Court of Appeals that is based in Denver. He received an appointment to this post on 2016 from Republican President George W. Bush.

Conservative Judge Neil Gorsuch was selected among the list of around 20 judges. The list was suggested by critics, unified Republicans, and conservative legal activists. As the source said, President Donald Trump chose between the 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia, Thomas Hardiman, and Gorsuch, CNN reported.

Gorsuch's gained the Senate's favor as his current judgeship in 2006 got 100% voice votes. The selection process' screening committee included Vice President Mike Pence, Steve Bannon, chief of staff Reince Priebus, and Don McGhan, the White House counsel.

 

 

SEE ALSO

Canada Continues To Welcome Refugees

Miss France Iris Mittenaere is the new Miss Universe

US Radar Deployment To Answer North Korea Missile Threat, What Else US Can Do?

Monica Lewinsky Scandal In The Works For Future Season Of American Crime Story

Saudi Arabia Regains Allies Quickly And Impressively

TagsJudge Neil Gorsuch, US highest court, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Chuck Schumer

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Hal Rudnick Pattor Oswalt

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

Robert Sean Leonard Blue Bloods Season 7

UFC 183: Silva v Diaz

Nick Diaz vs Demian Maia Fight Soon?;UFC Working on it

Diaz vs Maia is reportedly being worked out by UFC President Dana White. After finishing his 18 months suspension last August, Nick Diaz has still to fight somebody. After turning don possible opponents, would Diaz finally agree to sign on the dotted line?
NBA News: Durant’s Effort On Defense Paying Off; Steve Kerr, Warriors See More Potential In Him

NBA News: Durant's Effort On Defense Paying Off; Steve Kerr, Warriors See More Potential In Him
NBA News: Charles Barkley Laughs Off LeBron James' 'Hater' Remark, Stands By Criticism Of Cavs' Star

NBA News: Charles Barkley Laughs Off LeBron James' 'Hater' Remark, Stands By Criticism Of Cavs' Star
NBA News: Cavs To Sign Mario Chalmers? Eyes Farmar & Other Available Playmakers

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs To Sign Mario Chalmers? Eyes Farmar & Other Available Playmakers
Super Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid Park

Tom Brady's Emotional Media Day As He Calls His Father A Hero [VIDEO]
Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs reportedly interested in Mavs' Deron Williams
NBA News: Retired Player Stephen Jackson Admitted To Have Smoked Weed During Tenure With Warriors Before Games

NBA News: Retired Player Stephen Jackson Admitted To Have Smoked Weed During Tenure With Warriors Before Games

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics