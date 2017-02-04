'One Piece' Chapter 854 Delayed; Official Spoilers Revealed

The Popular Japanese Manga "One Piece" expect Chapter 854 that Luffy will reunite with Senji. Since there is a war on the Whole Cake Island. The Chapter newest chapter will be released this week.

In Chapter 853 of "One Piece" Carrots and Chopper are reunited with other Straw Hat Pirates, while Pedro is in the hands of Big Mom soldiers. Big mom wants to recruit many people to gather to put bombs and kill all other clans.

According to Games n Anime, Straw Hats clan are still looking for their other members around the island in "One Piece" Chapter 854. The war against Big mom is really possible and since the Vinsmokes know the evil plan of Big Mom in the wedding. The experience of Germa 66 is an advantage to prepare their power.

Advertisement

The Sun Pirate captain had already rebelled against Big Mom to free Luffy and Nami. The Sharkman is still helping the Straw Hats gang. It is not clear yet if the pirates will go from the Whole Cake Island or turn back to fight Big Mom and her soldiers. Since Big Mom and her soldiers are not easily to bring down, their boss is a beast on the battlefield but not her fighters.

Elsewhere, Luffy was searching for a castle Sanji is trying to tell him about Pudding's treachery and Big Mom's plan. However, Sanji's sister Raju came into a room and pull him and he is the one who spills out about Sanji knowing Pudding's evil plan, Inquisitr has cited.

Luffy felt relaxed after knowing that Pudding cannot deceive Sanji. He reminded of his promise to Sanji to wait for him outside the castle. "One Piece" Chapter 854 is all about the war between Vinsmokes clan and Big Mom. After they forewarned that they will have a great chance to survive from the slaughter of the entire family.

"One Piece" chapter 854 is titled as "What Am I Doing?!". The upcoming episode which was scheduled to premiere last January 30, 2016, is postponed to air on February 6, 2017, instead.