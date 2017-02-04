Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, February 04, 2017 | Updated at 8:28 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'One Piece' Chapter 854 Delayed; Official Spoilers Revealed

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 04, 2017 07:47 AM EST
'One Piece' Chapter 854

'One Piece' Chapter 854(Photo : Facebook/One Piece)

The Popular Japanese Manga "One Piece" expect Chapter 854 that Luffy will reunite with Senji. Since there is a war on the Whole Cake Island. The Chapter newest chapter will be released this week.

In Chapter 853 of "One Piece" Carrots and Chopper are reunited with other Straw Hat Pirates, while Pedro is in the hands of Big Mom soldiers. Big mom wants to recruit many people to gather to put bombs and kill all other clans.

According to Games n Anime, Straw Hats clan are still looking for their other members around the island in "One Piece" Chapter 854. The war against Big mom is really possible and since the Vinsmokes know the evil plan of Big Mom in the wedding. The experience of Germa 66 is an advantage to prepare their power.

The Sun Pirate captain had already rebelled against Big Mom to free Luffy and Nami. The Sharkman is still helping the Straw Hats gang. It is not clear yet if the pirates will go from the Whole Cake Island or turn back to fight Big Mom and her soldiers. Since Big Mom and her soldiers are not easily to bring down, their boss is a beast on the battlefield but not her fighters.

Elsewhere, Luffy was searching for a castle Sanji is trying to tell him about Pudding's treachery and Big Mom's plan. However, Sanji's sister Raju came into a room and pull him and he is the one who spills out about Sanji knowing Pudding's evil plan, Inquisitr has cited.

Luffy felt relaxed after knowing that Pudding cannot deceive Sanji. He reminded of his promise to Sanji to wait for him outside the castle. "One Piece" Chapter 854 is all about the war between Vinsmokes clan and Big Mom. After they forewarned that they will have a great chance to survive from the slaughter of the entire family.

"One Piece" chapter 854 is titled as "What Am I Doing?!". The upcoming episode which was scheduled to premiere last January 30, 2016, is postponed to air on February 6, 2017, instead.

 

 

SEE ALSO

'One Piece' Chapter 853 Spoilers: Luffy, The Straw Hat Pirate Ends Adventure, Moves to Another.

Top 5 Incredible Horror Movies Directed by Women: 'American Psycho', 'Boxing Helena', and More!

'Celebrity Big Brother' News: Spencer Pratt to 'Game of Thrones' Star: 'You’re a piece of shit'

'Sleepy Hollow' Season 4: 4 Series Regulars Officially Exit Show;Episode 4 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

TagsOne Piece, One Piece updates, One piece update, One Piece Chapter 854, One Piece Spoilers

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada Castro's funeral

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

Robert Sean Leonard Blue Bloods Season 7

UFC 183: Silva v Diaz

Nick Diaz vs Demian Maia Fight Soon?;UFC Working on it

Diaz vs Maia is reportedly being worked out by UFC President Dana White. After finishing his 18 months suspension last August, Nick Diaz has still to fight somebody. After turning don possible opponents, would Diaz finally agree to sign on the dotted line?
NBA News: Durant’s Effort On Defense Paying Off; Steve Kerr, Warriors See More Potential In Him

NBA News: Durant's Effort On Defense Paying Off; Steve Kerr, Warriors See More Potential In Him
NBA News: Charles Barkley Laughs Off LeBron James' 'Hater' Remark, Stands By Criticism Of Cavs' Star

NBA News: Charles Barkley Laughs Off LeBron James' 'Hater' Remark, Stands By Criticism Of Cavs' Star
NBA News: Cavs To Sign Mario Chalmers? Eyes Farmar & Other Available Playmakers

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs To Sign Mario Chalmers? Eyes Farmar & Other Available Playmakers
Super Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid Park

Tom Brady's Emotional Media Day As He Calls His Father A Hero [VIDEO]
Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs reportedly interested in Mavs' Deron Williams
NBA News: Retired Player Stephen Jackson Admitted To Have Smoked Weed During Tenure With Warriors Before Games

NBA News: Retired Player Stephen Jackson Admitted To Have Smoked Weed During Tenure With Warriors Before Games

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics