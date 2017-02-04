Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, February 04, 2017 | Updated at 4:58 AM ET

Charlie Puth's Recent Tweet About The Good Singer That He Messed Up With: Selena Gomez On Top Of the LIst

By Emily Joy C. (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 04, 2017 03:24 AM EST
Selena Gomez is currently blooming with The Weekend and someone fell in love again, as he cannot control his feelings or his rants once again. The Charlie Puth- Selena Gomez story was way over before it has even started, with only rumors and denials from each party involved. But who is the girl Charlie Puth was referring to, as he usually does, on his tweets that "he messed up with"?

It was last year that the collaboration of Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth "We Don't Talk Anymore" sparked rumors of their relationship. But it was in an interview that the singer-songwriter already cleared any and all of his rumored girlfriends. Based on reports from Cosmopolitan, they were an item during and after the feat song but as it didn't hit the billboards, the two didn't hit as well.

Apparently, Puth unfollowed the "Hands To Myself" hit maker's Instagram account and has used his twitter, again, to express his distaste over Jelena issues at that time. Eventually, the three-time Teen Choice Awards winner has stopped following the record producer's social media accounts. Looking back, Charlie Puth may have put Selena Gomez off on a bad ending, based on reports from Just Jared Jr. he may be referring to her as someone who is a "good singer."

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez and The Weekend have made their relationship official, for their Instagram followers to enjoy. It was a boat ride video that somehow came out of her account but was deleted afterward. This has heightened the excitement of her fans to know how happy she is right now while detractors are looking for signs of estrangement soon.

Charlie Puth is not the only one sullen right now, as some sources from Justin Bieber's side thinks that Selena Gomez' current love life is just a publicity stunt. Unfortunate for them, though, Selena Gomez is clearly an epitome of a lady that has moved on and in love with another guy other than them

