President Trump's Prayer For Arnold During National Prayer Breakfast: Schwarzenegger Suggests To Switch Their Roles Instead

President Trump's prayer for Arnold Schwarzenegger was right from his spur-of-the-moment statements during National Prayer Breakfast Thursday, witnessed by lawmakers, foreign dignitaries, and religious leaders.

The president was referring to Schwarzenegger's NBC series "The Apprentice" as he prays for its ratings to go up. Something that has swayed from the agenda of the formal gathering that was traditionally being held every first Thursday of February of each year.

President Trump's distaste for the "Terminator" star has rooted since the former's turnover of hosting the show to make way for his aspirations on running for U.S presidency. According to reports from CNN, the business tycoon-turned-president is still listed as the show's executive producer as his sons are already managing his assets put into a trust fund. However, given the performance of the show that can still be a financial stake for him, President Trump seems to be disappointed on how Arnold Schwarzenegger has been doing.

His impromptu statement came in minutes after he was introduced by Mark Burnett himself, the creator of the reality game show "The Apprentice". Arnold Schwarzenegger who replaced Trump as host retaliated by challenging the president to exchange roles with him, as Trump is an expert on ratings. Coming from different political parties, Schwarzenegger added that he might as well be the president so that "people can finally sleep comfortably again" as Washington Post reports.

The joke was meant to make light of the situation as President Trump has been getting some phone calls from foreign leaders of Australia and Mexico as they try to convince Trump to lift the ban. With his firm decision to provide a free and safe country, the president also emphasized on religious freedom and how he wants people coming to the country to "love the people and the values" that comes with it.