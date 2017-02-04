'Iron Man 4' Plot News, Rumors: Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark to Appear in an Untitled MCU Movie?

As the future of Robert Downey Jr. (RDJ) as the lead character of "Iron Man" and "Iron Man" 4 shows, netizens are in suspense over whether Robert Downey Jr. will continue to don the iron suit he created as Tony Stark, the billionaire playboy and creator of Iron Man.

According to Movie Pilot. Robert Downey Jr. Has been rumored to bow to the entry of Riri, the other superhero that technically will receive the baton of "Iron Man".

Rumors abound also that Robert Downey Jr. will enter into an agreement to make another movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In this new MCU movie, Riri Williams, the successor to Iron Man's Tony Stark will be introduced as "Iron Heart",

Advertisement

On the contrary, Ty Simpkins, the boy in "Iron Man" 3, will reprise his role and be part of the MCU scene.

Likewise, Robert Downey Jr. might just have been tired when they announced that the new MCU film will open in 2020. He was reported to have said that 3 installments of the film would have been enough for him and that younger guys should take up the mantle of Iron Man.

Other movies that the MCU universe will release are "Guardians of the Galaxy" Vol. 2 (May 2017), "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (July 2017), "Thor: Ragnarok" (November 2017), "Black Panther" (February 2018), "Avengers: Infinity War" (May 2018), "Ant-Man and the Wasp" (July 2018), "Captain Marvel" (March 2019), and a still-untitled "Avengers" film (2019), Heavy has cited.

"Iron Man" was a big gamble when it came out, not just because the movie producers didn't want to fund it, but because they weren't sure of its blockbuster capability. It also hesitated on whether RDJ can carry the whole movie on his shoulders due to his previous drug and alcohol addiction.

"Iron Man" is a 2008 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, produced by Marvel Studios.