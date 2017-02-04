Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Ellen DeGeneres And Portia de Rossi Spotted On A Romantic Dinner After People's Choice Awards: Their Marriage Looks Far From Being Troubled

By Emily Joy C.
First Posted: Feb 04, 2017
People's Choice Awards 2017 - Show

People's Choice Awards 2017 - Show(Photo : Getty Images/Christopher Polk)

Not all relationships in Hollywood and elsewhere are safe from marital woes and when Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi seems to be having troubles, their fans and followers only wish for it to be rumors.

While there are no confirmations from either the 58-year old host or her 43-year old wife, they are still going out in the public together. At the recently held 2017 People's Choice Awards, Ellen DeGeneres were all praises for her wife of 8 years, hoping to crush all rumors of an impending divorce.

But will all the good news and blessings come in for Ellen DeGeneres; is there any space for sadness? It looks as though the twenty-time People Choice Awards doesn't even know there are rumors regarding her marriage as Entertainment Tonight reports their after-awards night dinner date at Madeo.

After winning Favorite Daytime TV Host, Favorite Animated Movie Voice and Favorite Comedic Collaboration, the host and her model wife had a romantic dinner as they celebrated DeGeneres' achievements. The couple was candid enough to let reporters take pictures of them as they left the Italian restaurant.

However, in contrast to that by AceShowbiz, Ellen DeGeneres has been struggling a lot to save their marriage and keeping it alive. Apparently, it came to the point that her wife wanted to go back to Australia and leave everything behind, especially DeGeneres. Some were also speculating that the problem had to do with starting a family, which the topic itself is giving the host cold-feet.

Since there are no vivid signs and nothing to doubt about, Ellen DeGeneres' marriage is still holding on tight. The happy host joking at the backstage of PCA with her wife shows how proud and confident they are with their relationship. With all the rumors from different webloid sites with no confirmation from both parties, their news can be considered as fake and fabricate.

Lorenzo Lamas And Shawna Craig Will Be Living Apart: Lorenzo's Fourth Marriage Seems To Be On The Rocks

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi

