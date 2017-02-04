Kim Kardashian Reveals 20 Secrets About Herself; Reality TV Star Testifies Her Armed Robbery Case

Kardashian brings sweet surprise fo r her fans. The reality TV star shared 20 unknown facts about herself on her app.

Kim shared a post on her Instagram, giving a sneak peak of the facts. She shared four never-known-before facts to tease the fans. The first fact she shared was about sister Kourtney and herself. Kim revealed that they were in same Spanish class in high school and it was the best year for her.

She then admitted cracking her hands every morning. Next she stated that she had a dark mole on her forehead that she had removed three times.

Advertisement

The fourth fact was incomplete in her Instagram post that made her fans sign up to the app immediately to find out what it is. Kim tagged her website Kimkardashianwest for more unknown stuff about her.

Her fourth fact is she has a permanent retainer on her teeth inside that cannot be seen. Kim announced that she has as many as six piercings. Who knew Kim Kardashian has a freckle on her eyeball, yes that's the sixth fact. Her seventh fact is how much she hates the sleeve on a Starbucks cup because she doesn't like the sound of it.

Rest of the facts can be found on her app. According to Us Weekly, Kim kept herself away from spotlight since the armed robbery back in October in Paris. Its only recently she started coming out from her shell and in public.

She recently went to a New York courthouse to testify her robbery case. "They have a lot of evidence that's not out there in the media," Us Weekly quoted an insider saying. "Kim is anxious to get this behind her but remains appreciative to the French authorities who have been really thorough and she's happy justice is going to be served."

The robbery and her husband Kanye West's recent hospitalization have been hard for Kim. Fans are relieved to see her sharing candid secrets about herself on social media again.