Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Sunday, February 05, 2017 | Updated at 2:36 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Honda Motor Corporation Operating Profit Boost Up its Annual Net Despite Weaker Yen

By Honey A. Demecillo (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 05, 2017 12:11 PM EST
Automakers Showcase New Models At New York International Auto Show

Automakers Showcase New Models At New York International Auto Show(Photo : Kevin Hagen / Stringer/ You Tube)

 

Honda Motor Corporation raised its estimated net benefit for a full-year operating profit for the second time, which referring the effect of positive foreign exchange rate after the yen debilitated with the election of President Donald Trump. Japan's third-biggest automaker said that its expected benefits for the year through March is 545.0 billion yen, and up from a formerly updated direction issued in November.

As what Business Insider reported, the analysts expect that the automaker will post the entire operating profit of 753.27 billion yen and net its net benefit of 533.44 billion yen. The yen has weakened about seven percent against the U.S. dollar after Trump swept to victorious in the U.S. presidential election.

Honda said that this week, Trump accused China and Japan of abusing by devaluing their currencies, which Japan denied the allegation. A lessening in selling expenses is likewise added to its lifting of the entire year profit forecast. The automaker based its entire year earnings forecast on 107 yen per dollar, that is compared with 103 yen per dollar on its past forecast made in October, Bloomberg reported.

A year ago, Honda sold a record number of vehicles in U.S. and China by the helped of demand of its Vezel hybrid and the new Civic sedan. The manufacturer posted a third-quarter net pay of 168.8 billion yen, which beats the expert's assessments of 118.4 billion yen. Meanwhile, the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is setting up an appointment with Trump next week in Washington after pushing back its last's characterization of the U.S.- Japan car trade as "unfair."

Honda Executive Vice President Seiji Kuraishi have high hopes that the meeting will remove its misunderstanding. Honda sold around 70 percent of vehicles in U.S. in domestic plants, which the most astounding localization ratio after Ford Motor Co. Honda will respond to any U.S. protocol changes under Trumps administration, without explanation.

 

 

SEE ALSO

Apple Massively Invest in India, Manufacturing of iPhone will begin by the end of April

Microsoft Asks White House to Set Up Travel Ban Exemptions

Samsung Pay Mini: New Samsung Payment System, Works For All Android-Based Smartphones

Apple Engaging Chips For Mac Laptops To Improve Battery Life While In Sleep Mode

Google take over Apple's Position as World's Most Valuable Brand, Lego as the World's Most Powerful Brand of 2017

TagsHonda Motor Corporation, profit, Honda profit, Ford Motor Company

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada Castro's funeral

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

iPhone 7 Jailbreaking Yalu102 Jailbreaking

Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks

NBA Trade Rumors: Mav’s Deron Williams - Area Of Interest For Cavs

The Cavs could take the exchange course as well, obviously, and they are known to have asked about the Dallas Mavericks' Deron Williams.
Memphis Grizzlies v Boston Celtics

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs Eyeing Mario Chalmers, Jordan Farmar, Kirk Hinrich & Others
Oklahoma City Thunder v Cleveland Cavaliers

NBA Update: Barkley-LeBron, War Of Words Took Quite An Ugly Turn
UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko v Pena

What Ice Cube, Demetrious Johnson, UFC Pres has to say about McGregor vs Rousey Fight
UFC 183: Silva v Diaz

Nick Diaz vs Demian Maia Fight Soon?;UFC Working on it
NBA News: Durant’s Effort On Defense Paying Off; Steve Kerr, Warriors See More Potential In Him

NBA News: Durant's Effort On Defense Paying Off; Steve Kerr, Warriors See More Potential In Him
NBA News: Charles Barkley Laughs Off LeBron James' 'Hater' Remark, Stands By Criticism Of Cavs' Star

NBA News: Charles Barkley Laughs Off LeBron James' 'Hater' Remark, Stands By Criticism Of Cavs' Star

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics