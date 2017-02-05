Honda Motor Corporation Operating Profit Boost Up its Annual Net Despite Weaker Yen

Honda Motor Corporation raised its estimated net benefit for a full-year operating profit for the second time, which referring the effect of positive foreign exchange rate after the yen debilitated with the election of President Donald Trump. Japan's third-biggest automaker said that its expected benefits for the year through March is 545.0 billion yen, and up from a formerly updated direction issued in November.

As what Business Insider reported, the analysts expect that the automaker will post the entire operating profit of 753.27 billion yen and net its net benefit of 533.44 billion yen. The yen has weakened about seven percent against the U.S. dollar after Trump swept to victorious in the U.S. presidential election.

Honda said that this week, Trump accused China and Japan of abusing by devaluing their currencies, which Japan denied the allegation. A lessening in selling expenses is likewise added to its lifting of the entire year profit forecast. The automaker based its entire year earnings forecast on 107 yen per dollar, that is compared with 103 yen per dollar on its past forecast made in October, Bloomberg reported.

A year ago, Honda sold a record number of vehicles in U.S. and China by the helped of demand of its Vezel hybrid and the new Civic sedan. The manufacturer posted a third-quarter net pay of 168.8 billion yen, which beats the expert's assessments of 118.4 billion yen. Meanwhile, the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is setting up an appointment with Trump next week in Washington after pushing back its last's characterization of the U.S.- Japan car trade as "unfair."

Honda Executive Vice President Seiji Kuraishi have high hopes that the meeting will remove its misunderstanding. Honda sold around 70 percent of vehicles in U.S. in domestic plants, which the most astounding localization ratio after Ford Motor Co. Honda will respond to any U.S. protocol changes under Trumps administration, without explanation.