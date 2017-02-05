LG G6 Leaks: Poll Shows Fans Give Nod To New Design, Features

With just a few weeks left before the LG G6 will be officially launched, a new set of images of the new smartphone were leaked online showing a glimpse on what the look of the new LG flagship would be.

According to a recent online poll, people say they like the waterproofing and the bezels, the only features that were ever confirmed by LG.

Reports have circulated the new smartphone has a 5.7-inch QHD + screen feature, and a resolution of 2880 x 1440. For the G6 specs, the phone will be sporting an advanced Al, heat pipes, and has quality tests that are said to be higher than international standards. It was also said the phone would have dual cameras, a finger print sensor on the back has a headphone jack and a USB-C port.

It was first suggested that the LG G6 will be having a brushed metal design with an interesting bluish-grey color. Another newest report indicated that the flagship might actually have a matte finish.

In the previously leaked photos, a Korean page published the images and claimed it was provided by an anonymous tipster. Android Authority reported that the LG G6 smartphone will be sporting a metallic frame, a curved display design, and small bezels.

The images of the back of the phone appear to have a touched of a metal finish, a glossy glass-like finish. But according to the report of The Verge, the LG G6 seemingly has a matte finish, contrary to the report that has been circulating online recently.

But there hasn't been any confirmation pertaining to the report, leaks are tough as there have many options people will have. Meanwhile, LG G6 will be announcing the flagship just a little bit prior to the Mobile World Congress, as the company is planning to have the launching on February 26.

