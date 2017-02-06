Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, February 06, 2017 | Updated at 11:00 AM ET

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

First Posted: Feb 06, 2017 03:43 AM EST
Pokemon Go on Apple Watches

Pokemon Go on Apple Watches(Photo : Stephen Lam / Stringer / Getty Images)

Online "Pokemon GO" forums are abuzz with possible updates that focus on the "Friendship" element in the popular mobile game. A Reddit forum is asking Niantic to provide some clues for its possible update which is rumored to happen this coming Valentine's Day. It's said that Eevee's Gen 2 evolution will be finally unleashed and will use the "Friendship" element to do so. Meanwhile, there are also rumors that Niantic will deviate from its end of the month release schedule and offer a much-awaited update around Valentine's Day.

Expect a brand new event strategy from Niantic, says Slash Gear. "Pokemon GO" used to follow real-life events narratives such as school breaks and holidays, Spring Break, Halloween, and Christmas but the upcoming release will be totally different. A Valentine theme may be expected but will focus on the evolution of Eevee.

The cute brown Pokemon is created using a "Friendship" element and to make Eevee more powerful, a trainer has to use it for battle without getting knocked out or defeated. The friendlier Eevee becomes, the more it is likely to evolve to the next level, however, it has to be activated at a particular time of the day such an Eevee to an Espeon during 4 PM to 5:59 PM and Eevee to Umbreon during 6 PM to 3:59 AM.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Niantic may have to pay for permits for "Pokemon GO" users to play in Milwaukee County Parks, according to Express.co.uk. A new ordinance was announced saying that all virtual and location-based augmented reality games should have permits to do business in Milwaukee County Parks. These new rules could spark changes in how players enjoy the game especially with the changes that are supposed to happen this Valentine's Day.

Other "Pokemon GO" updates to expect are love-themed characters, new clothing elements, and bonus points. Expect more updates to be announced by Niantic on February 28, Tuesday, from 17:00 and 18:00 Barcelona, Spain local time. John Hanke will also announce what's new in "Pokemon GO" at 10 AM CT in the United States.

