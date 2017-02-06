Kylie Minogue Splits From ‘Opportunist’ Young Fiancé – Devastated Diva Thought He Was ‘The One’

Australian pop princess Kylie Minogue has broken up with his fiancé Joshua Sasse. The 49-year old singer is heartbroken because of the split but her friends said that this is for good. People close to Kylie brand Joshua as a "non-trusty opportunist" saying that he only dated the singer because he wanted a slice of fame himself.

Kylie Minogue thanked friends and fans who have expressed their support through her social media account, said Daily Mail. She has announced her split with Sasse through Instagram saying that they have decided to part ways and venture new horizons; she did not exactly mention why. However, people close to her said that the main reason for their split is Joshua's growing closeness with Spanish actress Marta Milans.

Joshua and Marta have met in the set of television series "No Tomorrow" in Canada in 2016. People who worked closely with the pair confirmed that they have gotten close over the course of the filming of the series. And although Kylie has never mentioned that Marta Milans was the cause of their breakup, there were reports that before the year ended, she and Joshua often had heated arguments. She even had a huge fight with him before she went of to France for Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in January.

Meanwhile, The Fix also reported about how "unlucky in love" Kylie Minogue is. Apparently Joshua cheated on Kylie even before he was reportedly involved with Marta Milans. Sources revealed that he was married to Francesca Cini when he started dating the Australian singer. It was also odd that he and Kylie eventually got together since everyone knew that Joshua was married; he even wore his wedding ring and talked about his wife and kids on the set.

Kylie had fallen head over heels with Joshua that it was reported that he even supported him financially, paid for his hair implants, took him to lavish vacations and welcomed him openly to her London home. Unlike her previous boyfriends, Joshua loved the spotlight and insisted that they be together for awards, pictorials and for the singer's public engagements.

Sources close to Kylie said that the singer is seen without her engagement ring and has been completely focused on her work. She has recently signed with BMG for her new studio album.