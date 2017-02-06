iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

It has been quite some time since Apple has refreshed its iPad Air lineup, but several growing rumors say that 2017 could see a change in that. It is widely believed that the much-anticipated iPad Air 3 and iPad Mini 5 will be released relatively soon, specifically in March 2017.

The iPad Air 3 has long been the focus of many speculations, mostly because there have been several talks about Apple discontinuing the line. There are already several iPad versions out in the market today, with the lineups getting increasingly confusing with each release. However, Apple has not done or said anything about a possible cancellation of the iPad Air series.

According to TheChristianPost, famous Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously predicted that a 9.7-inch iPad packed with an A9 processor would be released sometime this year. Many fans believe that this could finally be the iPad Air 3.

However, an A9 processor is hardly an upgrade since Apple already has an A10 chipset. But the iPad Air is famously known for being less expensive, which could also be the reason for the older processor being used.

Despite reports indicating an imminent March release, there are also rumors claiming that the iPad Air 3 may be delayed well into the later part of the year. However, nothing is determined at this point.

Updates on the iPad Mini

On the other end, another Apple tablet is rumored to be in the works. The iPad Mini lineup is also scheduled for an expected refresh, which means Apple fans may soon see an iPad Mini 5. However, there have also been rumors saying that the iPad Mini 5 could potentially be replaced, effectively being renamed as the iPad Pro Mini.

As for its official release date, Macworld claims that like the iPad Air 3, the iPad Mini 5 (or probably iPad Pro Mini) is expected to launch in March 2017. Since Apple has not confirmed any of these details just yet, readers are advised to take this news with a grain of salt.