'Death Stranding' News: PS4 Release Date Set; Hideo Kojima Comments About ‘Transfarring’ Nintendo Switch

Hideo Kojima's newest game "Death Stranding" already has a release date. This news was confirmed by the creator and developer himself during the RTX Sydney 2017 event. In addition to the confirmation, Kojima also stated that the game will be made for the PlayStation 4 only, not the PS5 according to the rumors.

"Death Stranding" Release Date & News

Game Rant reports that "Death Stranding" will be a PlayStation 4-exclusive game regardless of when it will be released. The open-world game will not be able to support PS VR but there might be a possibility of it happening after the game has launched.

Since the unveiling of "Death Stranding" in 2016, numerous rumors have surfaced about Kojima's newest game. While the developer has confirmed that the release date of the game has been set, he did not reveal when it will be exactly. Kojima did give a bit of info when he stated that he is able to keep up with the game's deadline which is good news because this could mean that "Death Stranding" will be released without possible delays.

Advertisement

Kojima Comments on Nintendo's Switch

In the same convention, Kojima has shared his views regarding Nintendo's upcoming hybrid gaming system, Switch. Kojima stated that he believes the Switch is an upgraded version of "Transfarring." Kojima references Switch's portability as a gaming system where players can detach a console to continue playing a game while on the go.

"Transfarring" is a feature that allows people to share the screenshots of Konami games between different consoles, Kotaku notes. The concept was first revealed in 2011 when Kojima still worked for Konami and it was hoped to be a new way of gaming.

Unfortunately, "Transfarring" was overshadowed by Sony's Cross-Buy and Cross-Save services and more recently, Remote Play. The feature allows gamers to play games on their PlayStation console and on their handhelds via Sony's family cloud environment.