‘Tom Clancy: Ghost Recon Wildlands’ Update: Closed Beta Review Released, Code Needed To Join The Closed Beta, Full Release in Early March

The "Ghost Recon Wildlands" Beta has officially begun and Ubisoft has now shown the easiest way to get into the action straight away. The "Ghost Recon Wildlands" Closed Beta began at around 1 P.M. UK time today and is set to conclude on Monday, February 6 at 11 A.M.

Ghost Recon Wildlands Beta now released

According to ExpressUK, the Beta will be available for a large majority of countries all over the world. The only exceptions are China, Japan, and North Korea. For those who were able to grab one of the Ghost Recon Wildlands Beta codes, the game can now be accessed, however, not everyone will be successful in signing up.

Get the chance to play the game in Beta

For those who missed out can still be invited by friends, who have the chance to let three other people be included in the upcoming beta run. This is by far the easiest way to get involved in the beta, as Ubisoft look unlikely to offer any more enmass for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Open beta also a possibility

Recent reports have said that there is a chance that a Ghost Recon open beta will be running way before the game officially launches on March 7, much in the same way "For Honor" has had both announced. The studio has also confirmed that the Closed Beta is not under NDA, which means that fans can still stream and Tweet about the game.

About the Beta & other updates

Other reports also say there is also a new item available for those who will be playing the beta this week. During the events of "Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands," the Ghosts have arrived in Bolivia under covered, without any official support coming from the US government.

In the eyes of the world, they are nonexistent. However, the Ghosts are highly trained in covert ops, capable of operating in extremely hostile environments. Signing up for Ghost Recon Wildlands Closed Beta is available here.