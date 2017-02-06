Samsung Pay Will be Launch in India with the partnership of American Express in 2017

For almost two years of existence, Samsung's NFC-based payments solution, the Samsung Pay is finally achieving India with Mashable recommendation that will be presented by American Express as a partner. Samsung Pay is currently supposed to be launched in the first half of 2017, which American Express will be its first time to be a partner with Mastercard and Visa as well.

According to ­Techi.e. reports, Samsung has begun testing the feature in India starting December 2016, with the most recent update of Galaxy Note 5, which brings the Samsung Pay application to the system. The company has likewise been teasing Galaxy S7 and S7 edge users with an information said "The future of payments is coming soon" when the updated gadgets to run Android 7.0 Nougat.

The feature permits Samsung cell phones with NFC capacities to make payments by essentially waving the gadgets close to a cash register rather than swiping a credit card or by hitting in details. Samsung Pay is aiming at offering more secure and contactless payment arrangement, which is already accessible in regions including the US and South Korea.

BGR explains that Samsung Pay application permits clients to store a range of credit cards for use, however, the actual information is neither stored on gadgets nor sent during the transaction. One of the issues with the NFC-based arrangement is that it requires points-of-sales machines to be outfitted with the innovation for specific components. According to Mashable notes, Samsung Pay could be a difficult offer in India where a large portion of PoS devices is not supported with NFC.

In any case, Samsung's payments solutions additionally support MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission). While Samsung Pay may help in encouraging cashless payments, it is probably going to have a limited use at first. For now, Samsung Pay is restricted to just premium Samsung handsets and in India, the majority of the Android clients own affordable smartphones.