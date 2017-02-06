Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Eminem’s New Profanity-Laced Track Wants End Of Trump Brand – Ann Coulter Claims Rapper Used Her

'Southpaw' New York Premiere - Inside Arrivals

'Southpaw' New York Premiere - Inside Arrivals(Photo : Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris)

Eminem's new track in "No Favors" aims to show the whole world that the rapper wants none of Donald Trump. The Detroit singer wrote in his single about deep political issues such as racism in the U.S., police brutality and the Flint water crisis which have all blown up after the new president took office a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, well-known conservative social and political commentator Ann Coulter lashed out at Eminem saying that the rapper has trashed and used her on the Big Sean song.

The track taken from the "I Decided" album of fellow rapper Big Sean wishes for a Trump downfall, says CNN. "I'm anti, can't no government handle a commando/ Your man don't want it, Trump's a b****, I'll make his whole brand go under," sang Eminem in "No Favors." Reports say that this song was a part of a strike formed by artists and activists in the hip-hop community against the new administration.

This was actually not the first time Eminem rapped about Donald Trump. He also slammed him in "Campaign Speech" which was a song about his thoughts on the 2016 election and how he felt about Trump's supporters. In "Campaign Speech" Eminem calls Trump as a "loose cannon" who runs his campaign with his own money and who is not obliged to answer to anyone. This song was then a part of a trend described as when hip-hop turned on Trump.

Meanwhile, popular right-wing commentator, writer, and lawyer, Ann Coulter lashed out at Eminem for his negative comments about her on the Big Sean track, reported TMZ. She called Eminem a homophobe and a misogynist as she was linked to the Klan in one of the song's upbeat tracks.

Coulter thinks that Eminem has gone too far and accuses him of public whoring and using her to make his tracks popular. She also thinks that his new track on "No Favors" is all about hate and violence against women.

Eminem on Donald Trump, Eminem new track, Big Sean new song, Ann Coulter on Eminem

