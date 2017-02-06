'Fifty Shades Darker' Update: Whiskey Helped Dakota Johnson To Film The Sex Scenes

While attending the "Fifty Shades Darker" premiere actor Jamie Dornan admitted that filming the sex scenes were much less stressful in the sequel than in the first Fifty Shades movie. For actress Dakota Johnson, however, it's a different story.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Jamie revealed that during "Fifty Shades of Grey" he was cast only five weeks before. And that was the first time he met his co-star Dakota. So naturally, things were a little bit awkward during the erotic scenes.

But now it's been three years and they understand each other a lot better. They both have love and great respect for each other. Therefore, when the sequel came around, filming the sex scenes were easier and comfortable comparatively.

Dakota Johnson, on the other hand, stated at the premiere that although she and Jamie have now known each other for some time but shooting the erotic scenes were still a challenge for her. She then revealed how she got through the process of filming in "Fifty Shades Darker"

"Shot of whiskey [and] mints. [Dornan] does pushups and I just lay there and drink whiskey. Dakota told ET. "It never gets [easy], but because we've become so close it was a lot easier to make the scenes special. It was definitely not as petrifying as the first time."

As per Us Weekly, the actress recently revealed that she has paid tribute to mom Melanie Griffith in the second flick. Dakota stated that there is a moment in the movie that will definitely surprise her mother.

Unfortunately, she did not say exactly what this special tribute is because it may ruin the surprise for her mother. Even if her mother chooses not to see the entire movie, chances are she will watch this particular scene. Dakota Johnson added that she really hopes the audience will understand what the surprise is all about when they'll see the scene while watching the movie.