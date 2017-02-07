Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Kim Kardashian Has Reportedly Removed Her Butt Implants; Reality TV Star Showed Off Flatter Rear-End

Feb 07, 2017
Fans are shocked to hear that Kim Kardashian may have removed her butt implants. Rumors are rife that the reality TV star has finally got rid of her famous booty after she was spotted sporting distinctly flatter backside during their recent family trip to Costa Rica.

According to Radar Online, top plastic surgeons seem to think that Kim's butt looks smaller than before. "Yes Kim K. appears to have had her implants removed," Radar quotes Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, Michael K. Obeng, MD saying. "It's evident by the lack of fullness and roundness of her buttocks, not to mention the sagginess of the lower pole of her buttocks."

NYC Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Matthew Schulman also agreed with this statement. According to him Kim surely seems to have smaller butt in the family vacation pictures. Dr. Schulman added that Kim may have had her fat removed from her butt via liposuction procedure. However, a slimmed rear-end can also be the result of weight loss.

America's Holistic Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Anthony Youn believes that the reality TV star's toned down butt could be a result of a combination of liposuction and weight loss. Surgery can make anyone's buttocks from large to much slimmer in a matter of weeks.

Double Board Certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Sarmela Sunder told Radar that Kim may have undergone liposuction. She also believes that it might be a case of removal or repositioning of gluteal implants.

Whatever may be the reason or the procedure, one thing is sure that everybody has noticed Kim Kardashian's iconic butt is now much flatter than it used to be. Fans are speculating what made the star take such decision.

Meanwhile, according to Daily Mail, Kim K recently proved how wonderful of a mother she is. Kim has posted a Snapchat video that featured herself and daughter North West.

Apparently, Kim has decided to ditch Super Bowl and instead take her daughter to a bookstore. The mother-daughter duo went in the shop to look for some Valentine's Day books. 

