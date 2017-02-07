Huawei's P10 And P10 Plus Leaked Features And Cost: The Newest Flagship Model Of Huawei [VIDEO]

The details of Huawei's P10 and P10 plus just can't wait for the Mobile World Congress 2017 to happen, with only a few weeks more, the complete features, specs and even the cost has leaked online. This is another of Huawei's attempt to be on the top in Android smartphone industry along with its leading competitors Apple and Samsung. With the occurrence of Huawei's P9, this top-of-the-line version has surfaced in China, thus owing to its premature release of its details.

According to a document leak reported by Phone Arena, Huawei P10 will have 3 variants, one with 4GB of RAM and 32GB worth $508, second with 4GB of RAM and 64GB at $595. The third kind of P10 having 6GB of RAM and 128GB is worth $682. Although both P10 and P10 plus have its dual 12MP lens Leica optics and front camera for selfie snaps at 8MP, there are differences to separate each of them.

The P10 plus have its fingerprint sensor on the rear and a curved-edged display different from P10's flat screen, the first variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB is a lot expensive at $726. The second variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB will cost $828 based on reports from Tech Times. A physical home button also separates from P10 against P10 plus as it will give a whole new feeling for the latter model, something that most android smartphones don't contain anymore.

Advertisement

Both phones are expected to feature a 5.5-inch screen with a 1440 x 2560 resolution. Huawei's own HiSilicon Kirin 960 processor will both comprise P10 and P10 plus and powered by a 3,100mAh battery recharged via USB-C. As for software, the P10 and P10 Plus will both run a version of Android 7.0 Nougat alongside Huawei's own EMUI software.

Invites were already distributed by Huawei for the annual Mobile World Congress which will be held in Barcelona, Spain. Although there are no specific models to showcase, the company is expected to introduce their flagship model for this year.