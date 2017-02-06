Apple iOS 10.3 – Great Secret Features Revealed

Apple iOS 10.3 is an awesome release that's fully loaded with new exciting features. One great secret feature that is not included in its official release note is the upgraded Wi-Fi calling.

The hidden feature lies in the Apple iOS 10.3 settings that enable Verizon customers to do Wi-Fi calls without the iPhone. From Settings, choose Phone, then select and turn on "calls on other devices."

According to Forbes, the process lets you see all of your available devices for connecting and toggling them on and off individually with the Apple iOS 10.3. This explains why Verizon subscribers are able to pair with iPhone owners on T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT&T.

It is important to note here that Verizon already possesses Wi-Fi calling feature even before this powerful release happened. However, Apple iOS 10.3 offers superior functionalities that it was considered as the upgraded Wi-Fi calling feature.

So, what really is unique to Apple iOS 10.3 upgraded Wi-Fi calling feature? This version enables iPhone users to receive or make calls on all of their devices that are connected to iCloud whether it is an iPod, Mac, Apple Watch, or iPad.

The main difference is that even if your Apple device is switched off or on another WiFi network, you can still have incoming or outgoing WiFi calls without even routing through your iPhone the classic way.

On the other hand, Steven Troughtonsmith unraveled the floating keyboard designed for iPad inside the iOS 10.3. This new one-handed keyboard feature supports all 9.7 inches or smaller Apple iPads. There's also a Trackpad mode available to compliment the new keyboard feature.

The Gestural keyboard of the Apple iOS 10.3 is another great keyboard feature revealed. According to Twitter, Stroughtonsmith unraveled its capability to input a single space or backspace without even using the space bar. Anyone can do it by simply swiping on the keyboard in either left or right direction.