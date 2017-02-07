Kanye West Erases All Tweets That Link Him To Donald Trump – Produces Anti Trump ‘Propaganda’

Kanye West revealed that he did not vote last 2016 U.S. Elections but he said that if he did, he would have voted for Donald Trump. The rapper/producer/fashion designer has met with Trump to discuss important issues relevant to his hometown in Chicago: bullying, violence, education and more.

However, it looks like his support is waning after he deleted all his tweets about their meeting. Sources close to the "Mercy" rapper said that he is dismayed about the recent decisions of President Trump and this shows in his latest project "Propaganda" with King Myers.

Kanye West deleted his statements in Twitter sometime Sunday evening and Monday, says CNN. Kanye said in his tweets that he met with Trump to discuss "multicultural issues" last December 13. This move gathered a lot of negative reactions from his fans and from artists especially from the hip-hop community. Meanwhile, Kanye defended his actions saying that he did this because it was important to directly speak to the future president if he wants to get something done.

Kim Kardashian's husband also earned more backlash as he continued his support of Trump and as he shared a picture of TIME Magazine "Person of the Year" issue signed by none other than President Trump. The message read "To Kanye you are a great friend." This tweet was also deleted.

Kanye West decided to erase the tweets because he did not agree with what Trump has ordered when it comes to immigration and other sensitive issues, says Cosmopolitan. And aside from his support of the current administration, it looks like his hints of running for office in 2024 has been erased as well.

Kanye West has produced King Myers' new track "Propaganda" under his label G.O.O.D. music. In the track, the Long Island rapper calls for the impeachment of the president and calls for immigrants, Muslims and refugees to unite. Kanye and King Myer's track is just one of the many new anti-Trump releases lashing out on his decrees and criticizing his beliefs.